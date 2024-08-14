Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionSam Hendry
premium

Harry Cobden on Good Morning Britain? Why racing needs a proper marketing budget now more than ever

author image
Digital journalist
Frankie Dettori: attended this year's Royal Ascot as a racegoer
Frankie Dettori: the level of coverage dedicated to racing has dropped since his move away from British racingCredit: Edward Whitaker

Are you missing him yet?

Some of racing’s hardcore fan base grew weary of the Frankie Dettori ‘retirement’ tour last year, but his absence is being firmly felt and has put racing’s drifting status within mainstream culture under the microscope more than ever this summer. 

Even into his 50s, Dettori remains a headline-making machine and the de-facto face of the sport. Guest columnist Marcus Townend recently wrote in these pages about the ongoing struggle racing faces in earning its spot in traditional and online media. Without Dettori to carry the coverage, major fixtures like the Derby and Royal Ascot have slipped further down the mainstream agenda.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inSam Hendry

Last updated

iconCopy
more inSam Hendry
more inSam Hendry