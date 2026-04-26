The heir to the northern throne and a 6ft 5in jockey among unsung stars of the jumps season

Dan Skelton was the story of the day again on Saturday when the 2025-26 jumps campaign drew to a close with the runaway champion trainer smashing through the £5 million prize-money barrier. There were even hundreds of flags with his face emblazoned on them being handed out to the Sandown crowd.

Skelton's outstanding year has been covered plenty, including by my colleague Lee Mottershead , so I would like to shine a light on a few others who have gone under the radar but also had seasons to remember.

Starting in the north, where is it possible there are signs of a power shift? Brian Hughes's season was curtailed by a broken leg in March while on 99 winners, meaning that, through no fault of his own, he has failed to reach a century for the second year running. The 40-year-old has vowed to return but also stated he may only have another two years left.