Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Peter Scargill

Punters prefer blind faith over hard evidence - Albert Einstein's price crash is the clearest proof of that

Punters prefer blind faith over hard evidence - Albert Einstein's price crash is the clearest proof of that

icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
As a key figure departs, can the success story of British Champions Day be a template for more bold change in racing?
As a key figure departs, can the success story of British Champions Day be a template for more bold change in racing?
icon
On The Money
padlock
Kia Joorabchian or ITV Racing? Surely there'd be only one winner in the fight for a restless Frankie's attentions
Kia Joorabchian or ITV Racing? Surely there'd be only one winner in the fight for a restless Frankie's attentions
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall
Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall
icon
On The Money
padlock
Aidan O'Brien's relentless march puts another record-breaking year in his sights
Aidan O'Brien's relentless march puts another record-breaking year in his sights
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Racing needs Project Pace to live up to its name and deliver change fast
Racing needs Project Pace to live up to its name and deliver change fast
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
We are fortunate to have John Hunt in our family a year on from the unimaginable horror visited upon his
We are fortunate to have John Hunt in our family a year on from the unimaginable horror visited upon his
icon
Another View
Bleeding money: why Economics and others like him are a dilemma for punters and breeders
Bleeding money: why Economics and others like him are a dilemma for punters and breeders
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Frankie Dettori's back in the Dubai limelight - but racing's greatest showman can't expect to shrink away from scrutiny now
Frankie Dettori's back in the Dubai limelight - but racing's greatest showman can't expect to shrink away from scrutiny now
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Cheltenham Festival was a glorious advert for the skills of smaller trainers - it's time more owners put their faith in them
Cheltenham Festival was a glorious advert for the skills of smaller trainers - it's time more owners put their faith in them
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Link between Phoenix Thoroughbreds and new ownership force is revealed - and it poses a big question for racing authorities
Link between Phoenix Thoroughbreds and new ownership force is revealed - and it poses a big question for racing authorities
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Cheltenham pressure cooker is building as racing professionals prepare to be judged on these four days
Cheltenham pressure cooker is building as racing professionals prepare to be judged on these four days
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
'We don't make any money' - trainers' boycott may have been averted but the restlessness and agitation isn't going away
'We don't make any money' - trainers' boycott may have been averted but the restlessness and agitation isn't going away
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Disciplinary chief's criticism of trainers is a worrying look for racing - but here's how we get to grips with medication
Disciplinary chief's criticism of trainers is a worrying look for racing - but here's how we get to grips with medication
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
One of the darkest disciplinary cases in British racing this century has its latest (unusually short) chapter
One of the darkest disciplinary cases in British racing this century has its latest (unusually short) chapter
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Rachel Venniker symbolises South Africa's resurgence - and she would also be a big asset in Britain
Rachel Venniker symbolises South Africa's resurgence - and she would also be a big asset in Britain
icon
Another View
padlock
Constitution Hill and the social media misinformation that should give us all a healthy dose of scepticism
Constitution Hill and the social media misinformation that should give us all a healthy dose of scepticism
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
No wonder Kia Joorabchian is seeking divine intervention - he's taking a truly extraordinary gamble
No wonder Kia Joorabchian is seeking divine intervention - he's taking a truly extraordinary gamble
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
We'll miss days like Saturday when owner-breeders have disappeared - and here's how racing can address their decline
We'll miss days like Saturday when owner-breeders have disappeared - and here's how racing can address their decline
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Field Of Gold's emergence means there could be intriguing times ahead for the Gosdens
Field Of Gold's emergence means there could be intriguing times ahead for the Gosdens
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
The Commonwealth Cup is a busted flush as a Group 1 event - surely it's got to go
The Commonwealth Cup is a busted flush as a Group 1 event - surely it's got to go
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Coolmore's great expectations will need to be rethought after City Of Troy mirrors Auguste Rodin with Guineas flop
Coolmore's great expectations will need to be rethought after City Of Troy mirrors Auguste Rodin with Guineas flop
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Chelmsford on a Saturday morning proves a surprise hit - but the big issues still need to be solved
Chelmsford on a Saturday morning proves a surprise hit - but the big issues still need to be solved
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
'It just grinds you down' - three owners on why they are growing increasingly fed up with British racing
'It just grinds you down' - three owners on why they are growing increasingly fed up with British racing
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Punters prefer blind faith over hard evidence - Albert Einstein's price crash is the clearest proof of that

Punters prefer blind faith over hard evidence - Albert Einstein's price crash is the clearest proof of that

icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
As a key figure departs, can the success story of British Champions Day be a template for more bold change in racing?
As a key figure departs, can the success story of British Champions Day be a template for more bold change in racing?
icon
On The Money
padlock
Kia Joorabchian or ITV Racing? Surely there'd be only one winner in the fight for a restless Frankie's attentions
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall
icon
On The Money
padlock
Kia Joorabchian or ITV Racing? Surely there'd be only one winner in the fight for a restless Frankie's attentions
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Shock Coral Cup decision shows bookmakers are drawing a line - now racing waits nervously to see where it will fall
icon
On The Money
padlock
Aidan O'Brien's relentless march puts another record-breaking year in his sights
Aidan O'Brien's relentless march puts another record-breaking year in his sights
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Racing needs Project Pace to live up to its name and deliver change fast
Racing needs Project Pace to live up to its name and deliver change fast
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
We are fortunate to have John Hunt in our family a year on from the unimaginable horror visited upon his
We are fortunate to have John Hunt in our family a year on from the unimaginable horror visited upon his
icon
Another View
Bleeding money: why Economics and others like him are a dilemma for punters and breeders
Bleeding money: why Economics and others like him are a dilemma for punters and breeders
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Frankie Dettori's back in the Dubai limelight - but racing's greatest showman can't expect to shrink away from scrutiny now
Frankie Dettori's back in the Dubai limelight - but racing's greatest showman can't expect to shrink away from scrutiny now
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Cheltenham Festival was a glorious advert for the skills of smaller trainers - it's time more owners put their faith in them
Cheltenham Festival was a glorious advert for the skills of smaller trainers - it's time more owners put their faith in them
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Link between Phoenix Thoroughbreds and new ownership force is revealed - and it poses a big question for racing authorities
Link between Phoenix Thoroughbreds and new ownership force is revealed - and it poses a big question for racing authorities
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Cheltenham pressure cooker is building as racing professionals prepare to be judged on these four days
Cheltenham pressure cooker is building as racing professionals prepare to be judged on these four days
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
'We don't make any money' - trainers' boycott may have been averted but the restlessness and agitation isn't going away
'We don't make any money' - trainers' boycott may have been averted but the restlessness and agitation isn't going away
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Disciplinary chief's criticism of trainers is a worrying look for racing - but here's how we get to grips with medication
Disciplinary chief's criticism of trainers is a worrying look for racing - but here's how we get to grips with medication
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
One of the darkest disciplinary cases in British racing this century has its latest (unusually short) chapter
One of the darkest disciplinary cases in British racing this century has its latest (unusually short) chapter
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Rachel Venniker symbolises South Africa's resurgence - and she would also be a big asset in Britain
Rachel Venniker symbolises South Africa's resurgence - and she would also be a big asset in Britain
icon
Another View
padlock
Constitution Hill and the social media misinformation that should give us all a healthy dose of scepticism
Constitution Hill and the social media misinformation that should give us all a healthy dose of scepticism
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
No wonder Kia Joorabchian is seeking divine intervention - he's taking a truly extraordinary gamble
No wonder Kia Joorabchian is seeking divine intervention - he's taking a truly extraordinary gamble
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
We'll miss days like Saturday when owner-breeders have disappeared - and here's how racing can address their decline
We'll miss days like Saturday when owner-breeders have disappeared - and here's how racing can address their decline
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Field Of Gold's emergence means there could be intriguing times ahead for the Gosdens
Field Of Gold's emergence means there could be intriguing times ahead for the Gosdens
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
The Commonwealth Cup is a busted flush as a Group 1 event - surely it's got to go
The Commonwealth Cup is a busted flush as a Group 1 event - surely it's got to go
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Coolmore's great expectations will need to be rethought after City Of Troy mirrors Auguste Rodin with Guineas flop
Coolmore's great expectations will need to be rethought after City Of Troy mirrors Auguste Rodin with Guineas flop
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
Chelmsford on a Saturday morning proves a surprise hit - but the big issues still need to be solved
Chelmsford on a Saturday morning proves a surprise hit - but the big issues still need to be solved
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
'It just grinds you down' - three owners on why they are growing increasingly fed up with British racing
'It just grinds you down' - three owners on why they are growing increasingly fed up with British racing
icon
Peter Scargill
padlock
123
chevron icon