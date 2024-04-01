'It just grinds you down' - three owners on why they are growing increasingly fed up with British racing

Storm Nelson hit Britain at the end of last week bringing high winds and depositing yet more rain on a population that has barely had a break from downpours.

It was cold too and when the sun disappeared you could easily be forgiven for thinking you had been plunged back into the depths of winter.

Perhaps it is understandable that against this gloomy backdrop three owners chose to speak about their frustrations with British racing. Each owner reached out to me unprompted and each had a different experience to tell.