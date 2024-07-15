The Commonwealth Cup is a busted flush as a Group 1 event - surely it's got to go

Royal Ascot has undoubtedly been the racing highlight this year in Britain – Flat or jumps – with quality horses, competitive contests and good crowds. Heck, even the sun shone all five days.

There was a little underlying niggle, though, something that has been there for a few years now acting as a discomfort, like a stone in your shoe you want to ignore but increasingly cannot.

The Commonwealth Cup – it’s got to go, right?