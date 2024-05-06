Coolmore's great expectations will need to be rethought after City Of Troy mirrors Auguste Rodin with Guineas flop
As Aidan O’Brien outlined his thoughts about Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy in late March, how could you be anything other than excited about his plans for the year ahead.
Dubai, for the Sheema Classic, would come first for Auguste Rodin. He would then come back to Europe for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and then maybe the prospect of a sighter on the dirt before a shot at the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.
As a dual Derby winner, never mind his wins in the Breeders’ Cup Turf and Irish Champion Stakes, the prospect of his staying in training at four for such a global campaign was thrilling.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 May 2024inComment
Last updated 15:06, 6 May 2024
- The whole shape of the Irish Flat season is being defined by one man only - and even his main targets lie elsewhere
- Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
- Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments
- There are so many great betting opportunities on Saturday - here are my best bets including a very strong Curragh fancy
- Coolmore and Godolphin spare the sport some embarrassment - and not for the first time
- The whole shape of the Irish Flat season is being defined by one man only - and even his main targets lie elsewhere
- Analysis: Flutter and 888 have enjoyed contrasting fortunes but they still have things in common
- Only a baby step but an important one if racing is to keep some of its David v Goliath moments
- There are so many great betting opportunities on Saturday - here are my best bets including a very strong Curragh fancy
- Coolmore and Godolphin spare the sport some embarrassment - and not for the first time