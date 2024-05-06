Coolmore's great expectations will need to be rethought after City Of Troy mirrors Auguste Rodin with Guineas flop

As Aidan O’Brien outlined his thoughts about Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy in late March, how could you be anything other than excited about his plans for the year ahead.

Dubai, for the Sheema Classic, would come first for Auguste Rodin. He would then come back to Europe for the Tattersalls Gold Cup, Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and then maybe the prospect of a sighter on the dirt before a shot at the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar.

As a dual Derby winner, never mind his wins in the Breeders’ Cup Turf and Irish Champion Stakes, the prospect of his staying in training at four for such a global campaign was thrilling.