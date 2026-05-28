I'm a racing fan in the south of England who wants to go to an afternoon meeting on Saturday - and there's literally nothing for me

Let's imagine that a Flat fan, based in the south-east, has watched all the trials for the Oaks and Derby and can't wait for the two Classics to take place at Epsom next week. With Royal Ascot on the horizon and the Flat season in full swing, what better way to whet the appetite for the feasts ahead than by attending a relatively local, decent-quality fixture this Saturday? Have a few bets, take in the sunshine, watch some decent racing – sounds like a great day out after a week at work.

The problem is that no such fixture exists – unless our imaginary fan likes to travel. Of the six fixtures set to take place in Britain on Saturday, four of them are located in the north, one in the Midlands (a jumps meeting at Stratford) and just one in the south – a bog-standard evening meeting at Lingfield.

In light of this, what does our dedicated fan do? Spend the afternoon watching sport on TV? Perhaps not the best option given the great weather. With the lack of racing options, our fan may well engage in an alternative outdoor activity – the sport's loss is another pastime's gain. And all because of a set of fixtures that make no logical sense. It's extremely frustrating, baffling and it really shouldn't be happening.