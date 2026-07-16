Are this year's Classic crop below-par? After recent action I'm starting to think so

Even on holiday it can be impossible to get away from racing, and last week, while on a hiking trip in Herefordshire, I found myself walking on a former racecourse.

Kington, the defunct track, is located on the stunning Hergest Ridge (which inspired Mike Oldfield to compose the album bearing the same name in 1974), and staged racing between 1825 and the 1870s.

I suspect the fixture list in those days wasn't as overloaded as it can be now, and upon returning home I was faced with the task of catching up on top-class action from Newmarket, York and Ascot.