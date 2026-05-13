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The Coronation Cup could upstage the Derby - and this hugely exciting horse is the reason why
Daniel Hill with one he can't wait to see in action at Epsom next month
Everybody will have a horse they're most looking forward to seeing at Epsom's Derby meeting.
Some will be relishing the prospect of Benvenuto Cellini demolishing the opposition in the showpiece; others no doubt can't wait to see Constitution River prove he's the best of the Coolmore colts; perhaps you're one of those in the I'm The One camp in the Oaks, counting down the days until she reverses Cheshire Oaks form with Amelia Earhart.
Calandagan will have a big fan club when he lines up in the Coronation Cup, but it's his main rival Jan Brueghel who I can't wait to see again.
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Published on inDaniel Hill
Last updated
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