It would be one of the great Royal Ascot stories if this horse were to win - and it really could happen

Could we this year witness a winner of a Classic who was unraced at two? It's a rare occurrence. Notable Speech took the 2,000 Guineas in 2024 having made his debut in January of that year, but you have to go back to 2015 to find the last filly to achieve the feat, when Simple Verse triumphed in the St Leger.

The last unraced two-year-old to win the Oaks was Eswarah in 2005, and if the market is to be believed I'm The One could emulate her. There were rumours before her debut at Newbury last Friday that she is the next Enable, and she confirmed that reputation in style.

The performance – in the same race Eswarah made her debut in – was startling, and punters have not stopped backing the daughter of Sea The Stars for the Oaks (she is now around 7-2), but John and Thady Gosden's prospect wasn't the one who most captured my imagination last week; nor was it Synchronicity, a sister to Ombudsman who also impressed on her debut on the same card at Newbury.