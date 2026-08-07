Six grand for a Glorious Goodwood winner? The bargain buys who are giving this Flat season another dimension

What's the cheapest you can buy a decent horse for? For most of us, not cheap enough, which is why syndicates provide an excellent opportunity to get involved in ownership.

But what if you went it alone with a limited budget? It's unlikely you will hit the jackpot unless you splash out at least five figures, but there's always a chance. The recently retired Hewick was bought for just €850 in 2017 and went on to win two Grade 1s, including the King George VI Chase. Some older readers will remember Lady Rebecca, purchased for a mere £400 in 1993 before taking three Grade 1s over hurdles.

Such buys provide a welcome contrast to the huge sums often paid for horses, and it was great to see 1,000gns purchase Mister Daydream winning last month. Bought by Niall Houlihan at last October's horses-in-training sale, Mister Daydream scored at Lingfield for Gary and Josh Moore before finishing second at the same track a week later.