Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby triumph is a moment to savour - but also a reminder of how far we still have to go

Cherie DeVaux made history last week when Golden Tempo won the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, becoming the first woman to train a winner of the race.

It's strange when this type of achievement happens. On one hand, it's good to see a woman breaking new ground in a male-dominated industry, and her victory gaining media traction far outside the realms of the usual racing outlets is surely a great thing for the sport. However, it's also a frustrating reminder of how far we still have to go.

DeVaux's landmark success was not the result of a growing female presence in the Kentucky Derby, as she is the only woman to have trained a runner in the last 11 runnings of the race.