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Cherie DeVaux's Kentucky Derby triumph is a moment to savour - but also a reminder of how far we still have to go
Catherine Macrae reflects on a welcome result at Churchill Downs
Cherie DeVaux made history last week when Golden Tempo won the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, becoming the first woman to train a winner of the race.
It's strange when this type of achievement happens. On one hand, it's good to see a woman breaking new ground in a male-dominated industry, and her victory gaining media traction far outside the realms of the usual racing outlets is surely a great thing for the sport. However, it's also a frustrating reminder of how far we still have to go.
DeVaux's landmark success was not the result of a growing female presence in the Kentucky Derby, as she is the only woman to have trained a runner in the last 11 runnings of the race.
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Published on inCatherine Macrae
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