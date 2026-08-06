Glorious Goodwood ends with a real whimper - and I'm not sure moving the Lennox is enough to fix it

One more summer festival done, another one just around the corner. You have to give it to Flat racing; it never makes us wait long for the next good thing.

We are in that lovely time of year when these major meetings skip along at pace, so while we can walk away from last week's racing lingering on the brilliant victory of Bow Echo or the drama in the Goodwood Cup, it can be easy to breeze past the fact there was an awful lot of racing around those big events that barely made a splash at all. It was particularly noticeable towards the end of the week, when the final two days of Glorious Goodwood felt on the whole rather underwhelming.

It is a similar situation at Royal Ascot, where all sense of momentum seemed to peter out by the time the final day rolled around. The big names have come and gone, and a festival which opens with a certified bang on Tuesday ends with little more than a whimper on Saturday.