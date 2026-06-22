Ka Ying Rising at the royal meeting would be a sight to behold - but the cards are massively stacked against Ascot

A brilliant week of racing has come and gone, but such is the ambitious reach of Royal Ascot there is always scope for more. And for 2027, it's clear that means wooing a certain Hong Kong camp to bring a certified superstar to our door.

You cannot fault Ascot for trying. Ka Ying Rising is a sublime horse and one of the best sprinters we may ever see, and getting him to Britain would be an extraordinary accomplishment for all involved.

Trainer David Hayes previously seemed lukewarm about the idea. But a glimmer of hope emerged when Ascot's Nick Smith said there were "positive noises" that the five-year-old could show up next year and that his appearance was "target number one" for Ascot.