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OpinionCatherine Macrae
premium

Patience is a virtue - just ask this trainer enjoying his best run of form after more than two and a half decades

Catherine Macrae notes a handler enjoying a purple patch

Jonathan Portman:
Jonathan Portman: Lambourn trainer enjoyed his best-ever season last yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Training is not a game for the faint-hearted. Yes, the highs look mighty fine, but the lows are pretty unforgiving, and you need something of an iron resolve in order to weather the storms that inevitably come with attempting to produce winners year-on-year. 

In a recent conversation with Hugo Palmer, he introduced me to the idea of 'flockers' – a term coined by Sir Mark Prescott for owners who bounce around yards looking for a shiny new trainer to attach themselves to, perhaps someone fresh from a first Group 1 success or a particularly strong sequence of winners. Yet once that form dries up, as all good records must at some point, these fair-weather flockers inevitably move on too. 

As such, it seems a rather thankless task for some of the older faces in the industry to climb the pecking order when younger trainers keep cropping up and fighting for the spotlight. The flockers are unlikely to look your way and it seems all too easy to be lost in the crowd.

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