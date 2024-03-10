'He has a glint in his eye and all the signs point to a big run' - this week's key Cheltenham Festival quotes

The best quotes from the racing world ahead of the Cheltenham Festival this week. . .

He's mighty. I think he's a much better horse this year than he was going into the race last year. If Galopin Des Champs repeats his Savills win at Christmas, he's a certainty, but he didn't impress me at all in the Irish Gold Cup. On that run he's vulnerable

Shark Hanlon has high hopes that Hewick can cause an upset in the Cheltenham Gold Cup

Shark Hanlon: 'Galopin Des Champs didn't impress me at all in the Irish Gold Cup - on that run he's vulnerable'

I said after Cheltenham it's great to be associated with a horse like this, but that he is killing me and I stand by that. I don't know what I could have done differently in that Grade 1 at Ascot over Christmas, but it haunts me all the same

Tom Bellamy is eager to get the monkey off his shoulder on Paisley Park and land a highly emotional success in Thursday's Stayers' Hurdle

'It haunts me' - Tom Bellamy hoping to ease Paisley Park pain on 'biggest ride ever' in Stayers' Hurdle

I'm disappointed for all the people who seem to love the horse. He's a popular character in the world of National Hunt racing and people seem to love him and love to watch him race. I’m sorry for all of us that it won't happen

Michael Buckley reacts to the news his star hurdler Constitution Hill will miss this year's Champion Hurdle

Owner Michael Buckley 'deeply disappointed' as superstar Constitution Hill misses Champion Hurdle

I wanted a dream. Gary saw something in Salver and we trusted him, but we couldn't have dreamed of this. It's been fantastic

Owner Keith Graves is daring to believe that his star could cause an upset in next Friday's Triumph Hurdle

'We couldn't have dreamed of this' - Triumph hopeful Salver gives new owner fairytale start

There was huge pressure on me with Kauto and Denman – and a lot of the pressure came from me. I knew everyone was watching and I wanted to make sure we got the best out of both horses. They were emotional days and tough days, but we were bloody lucky to be in that position

Paul Nicholls reflects on his Cheltenham Gold Cup greats Kauto Star and Denman in The Horses Who Made Me series

Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'

He seems every bit as good [as last year] and his run at Down Royal would tell you that. He's in savage form and I'm delighted with him."

Henry de Bromhead is confident Envoi Allen has what it takes to go back-to-back in the Ryanair Chase and claim a fourth festival success

'He's in savage form' - no Honeysuckle but Henry de Bromhead still has formidable Cheltenham team

It's an unbelievable feeling and you can't really take it all in. You're dreaming about it, you're nervous and you can hardly eat or drink before and when it happens, you can't really believe it

Owner Gary Megson remembers his previous Cheltenham Festival wins as he gears up for a big meeting with Tellherthename and Harper's Brook

'I cried when Global Citizen won' - excited owner searching for more festival glory with talented trio

Connections of Global Citizen spoke fondly this week about their Cheltenham Festival glory Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

I’m very happy with Grey Dawning, he’s done loads of work and looks great. I have a preference, if the ground is soft, for the Turners but we’ll make a decision a little closer to the time. It was a very good performance at Warwick and he’s as good a novice chaser as we’ve had. Whichever race he runs in there will be a big run on the cards granted a clear round.

Dan Skelton slightly is edging towards the Turners rather than the Brown Advisory with his exciting novice chaser Grey Dawning

'He's as good a novice chaser as we've had' - Dan Skelton has Turners preference for Grey Dawning if ground stays soft

Broadway Boy worked exceptionally well last week. He had a quiet two weeks after he ran at Warwick in January, when he wasn't right, but hasn't missed a beat since. He did his last piece of work this morning and it was as good as I've felt from him all season. He's fresh and has a glint in his eye and his coat looks fantastic. All the signs lead to a big run.

Willie Twiston-Davies is convinced Broadway Boy can be a major player in the Brown Advisory

Broadway Boy set to tackle Willie Mullins hotpot after 'exceptional' piece of work

