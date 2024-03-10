'He has a glint in his eye and all the signs point to a big run' - this week's key Cheltenham Festival quotes
The best quotes from the racing world ahead of the Cheltenham Festival this week. . .
He's mighty. I think he's a much better horse this year than he was going into the race last year. If Galopin Des Champs repeats his Savills win at Christmas, he's a certainty, but he didn't impress me at all in the Irish Gold Cup. On that run he's vulnerable
Shark Hanlon has high hopes that Hewick can cause an upset in the Cheltenham Gold Cup
Shark Hanlon: 'Galopin Des Champs didn't impress me at all in the Irish Gold Cup - on that run he's vulnerable'
I said after Cheltenham it's great to be associated with a horse like this, but that he is killing me and I stand by that. I don't know what I could have done differently in that Grade 1 at Ascot over Christmas, but it haunts me all the same
Tom Bellamy is eager to get the monkey off his shoulder on Paisley Park and land a highly emotional success in Thursday's Stayers' Hurdle
'It haunts me' - Tom Bellamy hoping to ease Paisley Park pain on 'biggest ride ever' in Stayers' Hurdle
I'm disappointed for all the people who seem to love the horse. He's a popular character in the world of National Hunt racing and people seem to love him and love to watch him race. I’m sorry for all of us that it won't happen
Michael Buckley reacts to the news his star hurdler Constitution Hill will miss this year's Champion Hurdle
Owner Michael Buckley 'deeply disappointed' as superstar Constitution Hill misses Champion Hurdle
I wanted a dream. Gary saw something in Salver and we trusted him, but we couldn't have dreamed of this. It's been fantastic
Owner Keith Graves is daring to believe that his star could cause an upset in next Friday's Triumph Hurdle
'We couldn't have dreamed of this' - Triumph hopeful Salver gives new owner fairytale start
There was huge pressure on me with Kauto and Denman – and a lot of the pressure came from me. I knew everyone was watching and I wanted to make sure we got the best out of both horses. They were emotional days and tough days, but we were bloody lucky to be in that position
Paul Nicholls reflects on his Cheltenham Gold Cup greats Kauto Star and Denman in The Horses Who Made Me series
Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'
He seems every bit as good [as last year] and his run at Down Royal would tell you that. He's in savage form and I'm delighted with him."
Henry de Bromhead is confident Envoi Allen has what it takes to go back-to-back in the Ryanair Chase and claim a fourth festival success
'He's in savage form' - no Honeysuckle but Henry de Bromhead still has formidable Cheltenham team
It's an unbelievable feeling and you can't really take it all in. You're dreaming about it, you're nervous and you can hardly eat or drink before and when it happens, you can't really believe it
Owner Gary Megson remembers his previous Cheltenham Festival wins as he gears up for a big meeting with Tellherthename and Harper's Brook
'I cried when Global Citizen won' - excited owner searching for more festival glory with talented trio
I’m very happy with Grey Dawning, he’s done loads of work and looks great. I have a preference, if the ground is soft, for the Turners but we’ll make a decision a little closer to the time. It was a very good performance at Warwick and he’s as good a novice chaser as we’ve had. Whichever race he runs in there will be a big run on the cards granted a clear round.
Dan Skelton slightly is edging towards the Turners rather than the Brown Advisory with his exciting novice chaser Grey Dawning
'He's as good a novice chaser as we've had' - Dan Skelton has Turners preference for Grey Dawning if ground stays soft
Broadway Boy worked exceptionally well last week. He had a quiet two weeks after he ran at Warwick in January, when he wasn't right, but hasn't missed a beat since. He did his last piece of work this morning and it was as good as I've felt from him all season. He's fresh and has a glint in his eye and his coat looks fantastic. All the signs lead to a big run.
Willie Twiston-Davies is convinced Broadway Boy can be a major player in the Brown Advisory
Broadway Boy set to tackle Willie Mullins hotpot after 'exceptional' piece of work
Read these next. . .
Cheltenham Festival day four confirmations revealed with Galopin Des Champs facing a maximum of 12 rivals in Gold Cup
'I fancy him big time' - David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Cheltenham Festival questions
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Get your hands on the Cheltenham Ultimate Guide – your unbeatable companion for four days of festival magic – including tips, advice, expert analysis, an Upping The Ante special and an interview with Gordon Elliott, plus so much more. Out now in most good newsagents, or click here to buy online.
Published on 10 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 07:00, 10 March 2024
- Tears flow as heroic Honeysuckle does it for Jack with her own fairytale ending
- 'He has a live chance' - Terence O'Brien sets sights on first Cheltenham Festival success with improving Answer To Kayf
- Corach Rambler in 'fantastic form' ahead of Gold Cup bid as festival legends talk up National winner's chance
- 'We've got something up our sleeve for the Gold Cup - he could be each-way value'
- 'I've harboured this ambition for a very long time' - Chianti Classico owner hoping for dream Cheltenham Festival win in Ultima
- Tears flow as heroic Honeysuckle does it for Jack with her own fairytale ending
- 'He has a live chance' - Terence O'Brien sets sights on first Cheltenham Festival success with improving Answer To Kayf
- Corach Rambler in 'fantastic form' ahead of Gold Cup bid as festival legends talk up National winner's chance
- 'We've got something up our sleeve for the Gold Cup - he could be each-way value'
- 'I've harboured this ambition for a very long time' - Chianti Classico owner hoping for dream Cheltenham Festival win in Ultima