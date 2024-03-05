'I cried when Global Citizen won' - excited owner searching for more festival glory with talented trio
Owner Andrew Megson was left in tears of joy after winning a Cheltenham Festival race for the first time two years ago and he is hoping to relive that feeling with three intriguing contenders for the biggest meeting of the jumps season next week.
Successful with Global Citizen in the 2022 Grand Annual, Megson and his family are set to be represented in the same race with Harper's Brook and also have Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle contender Tellherthename and Weatherbys Champion Bumper hope Sixmilebridge to look forward to.
"I cried when Global Citizen won," said Megson, based in West Yorkshire and who has spent 30 years in the financial services sector. "It's an unbelievable feeling and you can't really take it all in.
Published on 5 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 17:20, 5 March 2024
