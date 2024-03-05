Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:40 ThurlesHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
16:40 ThurlesHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

'It haunts me' - Tom Bellamy hoping to ease Paisley Park pain on 'biggest ride ever' in Stayers' Hurdle

Crambo (near): beat Paisley Park in a thrilling Long Walk Hurdle
Paisley Park (far side) loses out to Crambo in a dramatic finish to the Long Walk HurdleCredit: Getty Images

A short-head defeat aboard Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle in December still tortures Tom Bellamy, but the jockey is hoping to ease the pain when taking his "biggest ride ever" in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday week. 

Bellamy has deputised for the injured Aidan Coleman aboard fans' favourite Paisley Park this season and as well as finishing a pixel behind Crambo at Ascot, the pair were beaten a head by Dashel Drasher in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November and the same distance by Noble Yeats in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January. 

All three defeats have been tough to swallow, according to Bellamy, but Emma Lavelle's stable jockey has one or two ideas about how to win his first Grade 1 in the Stayers' Hurdle.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 5 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 16:30, 5 March 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival