'It haunts me' - Tom Bellamy hoping to ease Paisley Park pain on 'biggest ride ever' in Stayers' Hurdle
A short-head defeat aboard Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle in December still tortures Tom Bellamy, but the jockey is hoping to ease the pain when taking his "biggest ride ever" in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday week.
Bellamy has deputised for the injured Aidan Coleman aboard fans' favourite Paisley Park this season and as well as finishing a pixel behind Crambo at Ascot, the pair were beaten a head by Dashel Drasher in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November and the same distance by Noble Yeats in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January.
All three defeats have been tough to swallow, according to Bellamy, but Emma Lavelle's stable jockey has one or two ideas about how to win his first Grade 1 in the Stayers' Hurdle.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 16:30, 5 March 2024
- Johnny Dineen: 'I think he's got a stone in hand and he's the most important horse running for me next week'
- Cheltenham specialist and 'warrior' Minella Indo ready for cross-country on potentially huge Wednesday for owner Barry Maloney
- Cheltenham introduces the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle as sponsor found for Grade 1 registered as the Baring Bingham
- 'You have to have some bit of loyalty in this game' - Shark Hanlon returns to Jordan Gainford for Hewick Gold Cup ride
- Corach Rambler one of five British-trained horses guaranteed Grand National run after latest entries stage
- Johnny Dineen: 'I think he's got a stone in hand and he's the most important horse running for me next week'
- Cheltenham specialist and 'warrior' Minella Indo ready for cross-country on potentially huge Wednesday for owner Barry Maloney
- Cheltenham introduces the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle as sponsor found for Grade 1 registered as the Baring Bingham
- 'You have to have some bit of loyalty in this game' - Shark Hanlon returns to Jordan Gainford for Hewick Gold Cup ride
- Corach Rambler one of five British-trained horses guaranteed Grand National run after latest entries stage