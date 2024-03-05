'It haunts me' - Tom Bellamy hoping to ease Paisley Park pain on 'biggest ride ever' in Stayers' Hurdle

A short-head defeat aboard Paisley Park in the Long Walk Hurdle in December still tortures Tom Bellamy, but the jockey is hoping to ease the pain when taking his "biggest ride ever" in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle on Thursday week.

Bellamy has deputised for the injured Aidan Coleman aboard fans' favourite Paisley Park this season and as well as finishing a pixel behind Crambo at Ascot, the pair were beaten a head by Dashel Drasher in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury in November and the same distance by Noble Yeats in the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January.

All three defeats have been tough to swallow, according to Bellamy, but Emma Lavelle's stable jockey has one or two ideas about how to win his first Grade 1 in the Stayers' Hurdle.