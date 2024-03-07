Shark Hanlon: 'I've backed Willie to train ten winners or more and I think it's the best bet of the meeting'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's popular trainer Shark Hanlon . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Willie Mullins to train ten winners or more. I was at a preview the other night and somebody somehow laid me 3-1. I think that's an unbelievable price. I've never known him to have a better team than the one he has going over this year and I expect him to get to double figures at his leisure.

What do you make of the Champion Hurdle ?

State Man is an absolute certainty. Move on.