Shark Hanlon: 'I've backed Willie to train ten winners or more and I think it's the best bet of the meeting'
The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's popular trainer Shark Hanlon . . .
What's your best bet of the meeting?
Willie Mullins to train ten winners or more. I was at a preview the other night and somebody somehow laid me 3-1. I think that's an unbelievable price. I've never known him to have a better team than the one he has going over this year and I expect him to get to double figures at his leisure.
What do you make of the Champion Hurdle?
State Man is an absolute certainty. Move on.
Published on 7 March 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
Last updated 16:00, 7 March 2024
- Fergal O'Brien: 'If he's in the form he was in at Ascot - and we think he might even have improved - he'll take a lot of beating'
- Johnny Dineen: 'I think he's got a stone in hand and he's the most important horse running for me next week'
- Richard Hoiles: 'It's a clash to savour - but my gut feeling is the price difference between the two is too big'
- Neil Channing: 'I see he's already been backed down to 8-1 but I think he could go off around 7-2'
- Donn McClean: 'He was a high-class staying novice hurdler but he already looks a better chaser'
