Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race14 MINS
16:20 CarlisleHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race14 MINS
16:20 CarlisleHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Feature
premium

Shark Hanlon: 'I've backed Willie to train ten winners or more and I think it's the best bet of the meeting'

The sport's top judges answer the key Cheltenham Festival questions. This time, it's popular trainer Shark Hanlon . . .

What's your best bet of the meeting?

Willie Mullins to train ten winners or more. I was at a preview the other night and somebody somehow laid me 3-1. I think that's an unbelievable price. I've never known him to have a better team than the one he has going over this year and I expect him to get to double figures at his leisure. 

What do you make of the Champion Hurdle?

State Man is an absolute certainty. Move on. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 March 2024inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night

Last updated 16:00, 7 March 2024

iconCopy
more inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night
more inThe Ultimate Cheltenham Preview Night