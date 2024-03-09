Cheltenham Festival day four confirmations revealed with Galopin Des Champs facing a maximum of 12 rivals in Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs will face a maximum of 12 rivals in his bid for consecutive wins in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

Ahoy Senor, Conflated and Protektorat were the three horses to be taken out of the big race at the six-day stage on Saturday and are all set to run in the Ryanair Chase on Thursday.

Galopin Des Champs was beaten by Fastorslow on his next two starts following last season’s Gold Cup but reversed the form when winning the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown for a second time last month.

The Willie Mullins-trained eight-year-old also matched his Gold Cup-winning Racing Post Rating of 184 when beating Gerri Colombe by 23 lengths in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December.

Shishkin , L’Homme Presse and last year's runner-up Bravemansgame are among Britain’s main Gold Cup hopes, with The Real Whacker , Corach Rambler and Nassalam also remaining in contention.

Shark Hanlon’s King George VI Chase winner Hewick , Charlie Hall Chase scorer Gentlemansgame and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Monkfish are others left in the race along with the lightly raced ten-year-old Jungle Boogie .

The going at Cheltenham was changed on Saturday morning to good to soft, soft in places (from soft, good to soft in places) but next week’s big meeting is most likely to start on more testing ground than that with 5-8mm of rain forecast over the weekend.

Sir Gino: could face an old rival from France in Salvator Mundi Credit: Edward Whitaker

JCB Triumph Hurdle favourite Sir Gino , trained by Nicky Henderson, was one of 16 confirmations for the final-day opener. Salvator Mundi , who is owned like Sir Gino by Joe and Marie Donnelly, finished second to the favourite at Auteuil in April and has yet to run for Willie Mullins, but remains in contention.

Sir Gino’s stablemates Iberico Lord, who is Champion Hurdle-bound, and Under Control were not confirmed for the Bet MGM County Hurdle . They were 8-1 and 12-1 shots. Another notable absentee from the handicaps was Lisnagar Fortune. He was 10-1 for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle and 14-1 for the County Hurdle but was confirmed for either.

Albert Bartlett market principals Readin Tommy Wrong , Dancing City , High Class Hero and Gidleigh Park were among 22 confirmations for the Grade 1 novice hurdle.

Dual festival winner Samcro remains on course to feature in the Hunters' Chase after being one of 14 left in along with market leaders Its On The Line, Ferns Lock and Premier Magic. Dinoblue and Allegorie De Vassy head 12 confirmations for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase .

Cheltenham Gold Cup confirmations

Bravemansgame Paul Nicholls

Corach Rambler Lucinda Russell

Fastorslow Martin Brassil

Galopin Des Champs Willie Mullins

Gentlemansgame Mouse Morris

Gerri Colombe Gordon Elliott

Hewick Shark Hanlon

Jungle Boogie Henry de Bromhead

L’Homme Presse Venetia Williams

Monkfish Willie Mullins

Nassalam Gary Moore

Shishkin Nicky Henderson

The Real Whacker Patrick Neville

Coral: 5-4 Galopin Des Champs, 5 Fastorslow, 6 Shishkin, 7 Gerri Colombe, 12 Bravemansgame, 14 L’Homme Presse, 16 Gentlemansgame, 20 Corach Rambler, Hewick, 25 Monkfish, 33 The Real Whacker, 40 Jungle Boogie, 50 Nassalam

