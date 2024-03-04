Owner Michael Buckley 'deeply disappointed' as superstar Constitution Hill misses Champion Hurdle

Constitution Hill's devoted owner Michael Buckley has expressed his disappointment that British jump racing's greatest star turn will not appear in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, saying he is sorry for "all those that seem to love the horse".

Buckley was at Kempton last Tuesday when the reigning champion virtually slowed to a walk at the end of a racecourse gallop, with a subsequent scope and blood test confirming he was suffering from a respiratory infection.

Trainer Nicky Henderson revealed on Monday that Constitution Hill would miss the festival, arguing that, while his blood work had improved since last Thursday, it remained quite a way from being satisfactory for a horse to commence serious training and race in a week’s time.