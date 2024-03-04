Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race18 MINS
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race18 MINS
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Cheltenham Festival
premium

Owner Michael Buckley 'deeply disappointed' as superstar Constitution Hill misses Champion Hurdle

Michael Buckley and Constitution Hill
Michael Buckley and Constitution HillCredit: Edward Whitaker

Constitution Hill's devoted owner Michael Buckley has expressed his disappointment that British jump racing's greatest star turn will not appear in the Unibet Champion Hurdle, saying he is sorry for "all those that seem to love the horse".

Buckley was at Kempton last Tuesday when the reigning champion virtually slowed to a walk at the end of a racecourse gallop, with a subsequent scope and blood test confirming he was suffering from a respiratory infection. 

Trainer Nicky Henderson revealed on Monday that Constitution Hill would miss the festival, arguing that, while his blood work had improved since last Thursday, it remained quite a way from being satisfactory for a horse to commence serious training and race in a week’s time.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 4 March 2024inCheltenham Festival

Last updated 18:00, 4 March 2024

iconCopy
more inCheltenham Festival
more inCheltenham Festival