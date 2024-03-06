'We couldn't have dreamed of this' - Triumph hopeful Salver gives new owner fairytale start

Keith Graves asked for a dream but never expected to be taken on such a ride with his first horse, and the unbeaten Salver could deliver above and beyond the owner's wildest expectations if taking part in next Friday's JCB Triumph Hurdle .

Graves, a businessman based near Kingston upon Thames, was first involved in the sport as a member of the Heart of the South Racing syndicate but is now enjoying the delights of his first foray into outright ownership with Salver, who has scored on all four starts since joining Gary Moore last year.

Success in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow over Christmas and the Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle last month has Graves hopeful ground conditions will fall in Salver's favour to allow him to line up in the Triumph Hurdle on the final day of the festival, for which his is best-priced at 16-1.