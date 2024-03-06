Racing Post logo
FeaturePaul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls: 'That Cheltenham Festival was the turning point - I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for those horses'

Lee Mottershead talks to the 14-time champion trainer about the key horses in his career

author image
Lee MottersheadSenior writer
Paul Nicholls with his 'Big Four' (l-r): Big Bucks, Master Minded, Denman and Kauto star
Paul Nicholls with four all-time greats (l-r): Big Buck's, Master Minded, Denman and Kauto StarCredit: Edward Whitaker

Paul Nicholls sits down at a table in a Shepton Mallet pub armed with a book in his hand and a head full of horses.

Towards the back of the stable's 2023-24 brochure is a list of the 145 Grade 1 wins achieved by the 14-time champion trainer before this season. The long roll call of top-flight success provides an aide memoire as Nicholls sets out to talk about the equine marvels who have played the biggest part in shaping his life. For a man who loves talking about horses, it is a pleasure, not a chore, his enthusiasm for the mission tempered only by an acknowledgement that it's difficult to know where to start. 

"You can't really have favourites," says the 61-year-old, although it will come as no surprise that one particularly celebrated star forged a place deeper in his heart than any other. To begin with, however, we make things simple by returning to his days as a rider.

Published on 6 March 2024inThe Horses Who Made Me

Last updated 18:00, 6 March 2024

