Broadway Boy set to tackle Willie Mullins hotpot after 'exceptional' piece of work
Willie Mullins has an enviable cast of Cheltenham Festival favourites but connections of Broadway Boy are up for taking one of them on after committing their exciting course winner to the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase following an "exceptional" piece of work last week.
Trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, Broadway Boy had also been in contention for next Tuesday's National Hunt Chase, which will be run in memory of Mullins' late mother Maureen, but he will instead line up at Cheltenham a day later in a race the stable won with Young Hustler in 1993 and eight years ago with Blaklion.
Broadway Boy, a 14-1 chance, will face the Mullins-trained Fact To File, who heads the betting at evens, but the Twiston-Davies yard has never been one to back down from a scrap and the trainer's son and assistant Willy, whose older brother Sam will ride the six-year-old, is relishing the challenge.
Published on 5 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 18:21, 5 March 2024
- Upping The Ante: watch episode 18 featuring Johnny Dineen's latest tip for the Cheltenham Festival
- 'I cried when Global Citizen won' - excited owner searching for more festival glory with talented trio
- 'It haunts me' - Tom Bellamy hoping to ease Paisley Park pain on 'biggest ride ever' in Stayers' Hurdle
- Johnny Dineen: 'I think he's got a stone in hand and he's the most important horse running for me next week'
- Cheltenham specialist and 'warrior' Minella Indo ready for cross-country on potentially huge Wednesday for owner Barry Maloney
