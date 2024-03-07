'He's in savage form' - no Honeysuckle but Henry de Bromhead still has formidable Cheltenham team
Henry de Bromhead confessed it will be strange going into a Cheltenham Festival without the mighty Honeysuckle but hopes Envoi Allen can lead his Knockeen team to another stellar week after impressing in his latest piece of work.
The trainer said three-time festival winner Envoi Allen was in '"savage form" as he prepares to defend his Ryanair Chase crown next Thursday.
Honeysuckle treated us to the golden moment of last year's festival, powering home in the Mares' Hurdle to claim a famous fourth victory at the meeting in front of an emotionally-charged crowd.
Published on 7 March 2024inCheltenham Festival
Last updated 19:17, 7 March 2024
