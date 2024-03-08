'I fancy him big time' - David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Cheltenham Festival questions

You were invited to put your Cheltenham Festival questions to David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose. Here's what they had to say . . .

What is your banker of the meeting and your lay of the meeting?

Daniel Nogher

David Jennings: Corbetts Cross in the National Hunt Chase is my banker anyway. None of this lot would beat Found A Fifty over just shy of 2m over hurdles and I think he'll stay. His beginners' chase win could not have worked out better and the small field will allow him time and space to get his jumping going. I'll be disappointed if he's not up to it. As for a lay, let's chance Its On The Line. I think Ferns Lock will beat him.

Paul Kealy: Banker is Libberty Hunter for the Grand Annual. I'm sure he's well handicapped following his victory over Matata, and Harry Cobden is booked. I'm going to take on Corbetts Cross and Embassy Gardens in the National Hunt Chase. Corbetts Cross doesn't jump particularly well and Embassy Gardens won't get home if he's as free as he was in last year's Albert Bartlett. He's a bit soft, too.