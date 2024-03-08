'I fancy him big time' - David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose answer your Cheltenham Festival questions
You were invited to put your Cheltenham Festival questions to David Jennings, Paul Kealy and Keith Melrose. Here's what they had to say . . .
What is your banker of the meeting and your lay of the meeting?
Daniel Nogher
David Jennings: Corbetts Cross in the National Hunt Chase is my banker anyway. None of this lot would beat Found A Fifty over just shy of 2m over hurdles and I think he'll stay. His beginners' chase win could not have worked out better and the small field will allow him time and space to get his jumping going. I'll be disappointed if he's not up to it. As for a lay, let's chance Its On The Line. I think Ferns Lock will beat him.
Paul Kealy: Banker is Libberty Hunter for the Grand Annual. I'm sure he's well handicapped following his victory over Matata, and Harry Cobden is booked. I'm going to take on Corbetts Cross and Embassy Gardens in the National Hunt Chase. Corbetts Cross doesn't jump particularly well and Embassy Gardens won't get home if he's as free as he was in last year's Albert Bartlett. He's a bit soft, too.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 March 2024inAsk The Tipsters
Last updated 17:38, 8 March 2024
- 'Cheltenham must have been a long-term plan and she's on a nice mark' - Paul Kealy answers your punting questions
- 'Questions like this are not asked very often' - handicap debutants and sectional timings in the latest Ask The Tipsters
- Your punting questions answered - including how to make the most of race replays and how to spot the big improver
- 'Keep beating SP and the results will turn' - our top tipsters answer your punting questions
- 'Cheltenham must have been a long-term plan and she's on a nice mark' - Paul Kealy answers your punting questions
- 'Questions like this are not asked very often' - handicap debutants and sectional timings in the latest Ask The Tipsters
- Your punting questions answered - including how to make the most of race replays and how to spot the big improver
- 'Keep beating SP and the results will turn' - our top tipsters answer your punting questions