‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope

Dr Desmond Morris, a keen racehorse owner who was also a zoologist and popularised science through television and books, died last month at the age of 98.

Morris’s interest in human and animal behaviour led to global fame via his best-selling book The Naked Ape and also to ownership of a horse who was fancied for the Triumph Hurdle.

With his scientific background, he approached racing with a different perspective to everyone else, and after studying racegoers, he concluded: "There is no class distinction in racing. It attracts the worst of every class."