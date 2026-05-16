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‘People thought I was off my rocker’ - remembering a TV legend who courted controversy while owning a leading Cheltenham hope
John Randall on the life of zoologist Dr Desmond Morris, who died last month
Dr Desmond Morris, a keen racehorse owner who was also a zoologist and popularised science through television and books, died last month at the age of 98.
Morris’s interest in human and animal behaviour led to global fame via his best-selling book The Naked Ape and also to ownership of a horse who was fancied for the Triumph Hurdle.
With his scientific background, he approached racing with a different perspective to everyone else, and after studying racegoers, he concluded: "There is no class distinction in racing. It attracts the worst of every class."
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Published on inRacing Lives
Last updated
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- ‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
- ‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer
- 'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'
- 'She loved everything about racing' - owner-breeder Sarah Clifford remembered as 'the boss' in Cheltenham Festival-winning operation
- The 'good old-fashioned stable lad' who always kept a bit of info back for himself - however hard John Gosden tried