'It was never about the money for him but the welfare of the horses' - Glamorous owner-breeder mourned

Robert Bailey, a "very lucky" owner and breeder who was renowned for his concern for the welfare of his horses, died last month at the age of 81.

Bailey had well over 100 winners, individually and with his wife Nina, often with horses with Glamorous in their name. Glamorous Spirit won the Group 3 Sapphire Stakes at the Curragh in 2010 and Just Glamorous landed the Prix du Petit Couvert at the same level at Chantilly in 2016.

Originally from Newport, Bailey was a civil engineer who set up his own construction business and his interest in ownership was sparked when he moved to Chepstow in 1988 and a friend took him racing at the local course.