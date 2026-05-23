Remembering Nicholas Coral - a maths whizz who became a giant of the gambling industry

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Nicholas Coral, the last member of the founding family to serve on the board of Coral bookmakers, has been remembered as a hard-working and successful but essentially humble man following his death last month at the age of 96.

Having joined the business in 1952, he rose to become chairman from 1975 until the firm was sold to Bass in early 1981. At times, he acted as a spokesperson for the industry as a whole and in 1977 addressed the House of Commons Select Committee on Nationalised Industries, defending Britain's commercial bookmaking system soon after Tote chairman Woodrow Wyatt had advocated a state betting monopoly.

"He was such an important part of all our lives," Jennifer Lipman, one of his seven grandchildren, said. "He was very strong-minded, very clear in his convictions. He was always focused on doing the right thing. He wasn't someone to go on about his achievements but he had a very clear sense of what was right and wrong, in life and in business."

A key part of family lore concerned the day when, some years after he had left the business, Nicholas's dentist found out about his connection and insisted on him taking her into the nearby St John's Wood branch to place a bet. He cheerfully showed her the ropes but, despite her urgings, politely declined to make himself known to staff.

"There was nothing grand about him," Lipman continued. "I think he always had a sense that, if you work hard, good things will come to you, but there was no sense of entitlement. It was much more, 'I've worked hard and I'm proud of what I've done.'"

His death comes at a poignant moment for the firm, which is celebrating 100 years since his father, Joe, founder of the business, first set up as a bookmaker at London's greyhound tracks. Along with his brother Bernard, Nicholas was co-opted into helping drive the business forward.

Given a completely free hand, he might have preferred a career in academia. He studied maths at Peterhouse College at the University of Cambridge, obtained a first-class degree and wanted to return to Cambridge to study for a PhD. Much later, he would become a fellow of the Institute of Mathematics and its Applications.

But, after he met and married Betty, there was a need to provide, while his father made clear that his help would be much appreciated in the accounts department. In subsequent years, Nicholas was often heard to say that his interest was much more in mathematics than in betting.

Nicholas Coral pictured with wife Betty in the 1960s

He started on a wage of £20 per week – believed to be a better rate than Bernard was getting, to reflect Nicholas's university education. Bernard's route had been different, starting work for his father as a tea boy at the age of 15.

In 1964, a London Evening News feature on the "boardroom brothers" borrowed the firm's slogan in stating there was "never a quarrel" between them. Bernard was said to be focused on opening betting shops, following legalisation three years before, while Nicholas was company secretary and also got involved in setting odds, including for that year's general election.

The article pointed out similarities between the pair: both were married with two children, both drove Jaguar S-Types and both supported Spurs, while regretting that they could never attend Saturday matches, that being their busiest day of each week.

Subsequent years brought diversification at Coral, which branched into casinos, bingo halls, hotels, restaurants and holiday camps. There was significant media interest when, at the start of the 80s, it was deemed time for the business to be sold, and a deal with Grand Metropolitan would, according to reports, have triggered a UK record golden handshake for Nicholas, who had been chairman for five years by then. But the deal was unexpectedly referred to the Monopolies & Mergers Commission and went no further.

Soon after, Coral was sold to Bass, sending Nicholas towards a comfortable early retirement. In response to speculation about his future, he told one reporter: "I could become a professional backgammon player." It was a joke with some foundation; he played to a high level and it was the thing he was most likely to bet on.

A regular at Royal Ascot, where he kept a box for many years, he was also an enthusiast for other sports, especially tennis, and was thrilled to win a Coral-sponsored pro-am tournament at Queen's when paired up with Roscoe Tanner.

Lipman reports that her grandfather enjoyed good physical and mental health right up to his final days, playing tennis every week until the Covid pandemic.

"Until the last few years, he was taking the bus on his own, and would refuse to be picked up by any of his grandchildren. He would always say: 'I'll meet you there!'. He was very independent-minded. He read the newspapers every day, up until the week before he died."

His ethos of fairness and self-reliance remains with his descendants.

Lipman said: "We asked Grandpa for business advice once and he said: 'Do what you think to be right. Never let other people persuade you otherwise.'"

Nicholas is survived by his two children, Susan and Roger, seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

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