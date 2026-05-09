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‘He made me who I am’ - Rae Guest pays tribute to his Classic-winning uncle following his death at 93
Lewis Porteous talks to the Group 1-winning trainer after the death of Nelson Guest
Nelson Guest, who died last month aged 93, was a “huge help” to many people in racing, according to his nephew Rae Guest.
After spending nearly two decades as a jockey, Guest began training in Denmark in 1968 and was champion trainer as well as winning Classics in Denmark and Sweden, including the Danish Derby in 1969 with Four Socks. He returned to Britain in 1976 but continued to enjoy success abroad, landing the 1979 Dutch Derby with Corrals Bond.
During his time in Denmark, he met his wife Elin, an amateur jockey, and was joined by Rae, the future Group 1-winning trainer, who recalled: "I was going to go jumping but he persuaded me to leave it for another year or two, go to Scandinavia with him, and he got me on the road to being a jockey. When he came back to England, I came back with him and got a job with Luca Cumani, but all the time my uncle was giving me rides. He gave me my first winner in England when we moved back and then I got going with Luca, which was all down to Nelson's help.”
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Published on inRacing Lives
Last updated
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- ‘He was a lifelong friend’ - John Francome pays tribute to an unsung jump jockey who became a Group 1-winning trainer
- 'By and large she left me to it, and that was why she was lucky. I hope she enjoyed it as much as I did'
- 'She loved everything about racing' - owner-breeder Sarah Clifford remembered as 'the boss' in Cheltenham Festival-winning operation
- The 'good old-fashioned stable lad' who always kept a bit of info back for himself - however hard John Gosden tried
- 'It was never about the money for him but the welfare of the horses' - Glamorous owner-breeder mourned