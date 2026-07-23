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Paul Kealy's Betting World

Big handicaps are changing out of all recognition - and it’s a really sad trend for punters like me

Big handicaps are changing out of all recognition - and it’s a really sad trend for punters like me

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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas win was one of the best I've seen - but this is why I'd still rather be a layer than a player next time
Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas win was one of the best I've seen - but this is why I'd still rather be a layer than a player next time
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
There are some truly baffling prices in the Classic markets - and this 20-1 shot is where punters can take advantage
There are some truly baffling prices in the Classic markets - and this 20-1 shot is where punters can take advantage
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
It's time to dream - here is my early crack at a big Fairyhouse-Aintree Grand National double
It's time to dream - here is my early crack at a big Fairyhouse-Aintree Grand National double
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
I've assessed the best Willie Mullins novice hurdlers we've seen so far - and there are two who appeal most
I've assessed the best Willie Mullins novice hurdlers we've seen so far - and there are two who appeal most
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
'It's an utter betrayal of jump racing' - why Paul Kealy is furious about losing Kempton
'It's an utter betrayal of jump racing' - why Paul Kealy is furious about losing Kempton
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Do you fancy Gaelic Warrior at 6-4 for the King George? This stat might make you think again
Do you fancy Gaelic Warrior at 6-4 for the King George? This stat might make you think again
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot runners to follow - including the beaten handicapper who looks Group class
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot runners to follow - including the beaten handicapper who looks Group class
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Britain's middle-distance scene leaves a lot to be desired - the Dante is our last hope to unveil a proper Epsom contender
Britain's middle-distance scene leaves a lot to be desired - the Dante is our last hope to unveil a proper Epsom contender
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Paul Kealy on his trainer of the season - and it's not Willie Mullins or Dan Skelton
Paul Kealy on his trainer of the season - and it's not Willie Mullins or Dan Skelton
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Britain
'He has to be backed for the Champion Chase at 5-1, doesn't he?' - Paul Kealy has a strong Cheltenham fancy after Christmas
'He has to be backed for the Champion Chase at 5-1, doesn't he?' - Paul Kealy has a strong Cheltenham fancy after Christmas
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Britain
'Willie has become convinced he's a Champion Chase winner in the making' - Rich and Susannah Ricci stable tour
'Willie has become convinced he's a Champion Chase winner in the making' - Rich and Susannah Ricci stable tour
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
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The jockeys it will pay to follow at York next week - including one rider with an eyecatching strike-rate at sprint distances
The jockeys it will pay to follow at York next week - including one rider with an eyecatching strike-rate at sprint distances
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York Ebor festival
These horses are on my radar post-Royal Ascot - including a 66-1 ante-post poke for Glorious Goodwood
These horses are on my radar post-Royal Ascot - including a 66-1 ante-post poke for Glorious Goodwood
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Paul Kealy tipped I Am Maximus at 40-1 in his weekly newsletter in February - read his latest missive here
Paul Kealy tipped I Am Maximus at 40-1 in his weekly newsletter in February - read his latest missive here
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Getting the value is only half the battle when it comes to punting - as I was very rudely reminded this week
Getting the value is only half the battle when it comes to punting - as I was very rudely reminded this week
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
How can anyone bet into those markets? The reason why I'm waiting for next week to get stuck in
How can anyone bet into those markets? The reason why I'm waiting for next week to get stuck in
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
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The novice chaser 'better than Imperial Commander' that I'll be backing at Cheltenham
The novice chaser 'better than Imperial Commander' that I'll be backing at Cheltenham
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
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I need a lie down - my head hurts working out Willie Mullins' running plans for the Cheltenham Festival
I need a lie down - my head hurts working out Willie Mullins' running plans for the Cheltenham Festival
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
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Cheltenham Festival non-runner no bet is back - so here's my 6,354-1 Lucky 15 to keep me warm
Cheltenham Festival non-runner no bet is back - so here's my 6,354-1 Lucky 15 to keep me warm
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Paul Kealy
Laziness: how guarding against the punter's number one enemy will help you gamble safely
Laziness: how guarding against the punter's number one enemy will help you gamble safely
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Safer gambling
Fear Of Missing Cheltenham is real - the festival is the only show in town and it's ruining the sport
Fear Of Missing Cheltenham is real - the festival is the only show in town and it's ruining the sport
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Paul Kealy
You're not a mug for having a multiple - there is nothing wrong with treating betting as fun
You're not a mug for having a multiple - there is nothing wrong with treating betting as fun
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Debunking some palpably untrue claims about female riders
Debunking some palpably untrue claims about female riders
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Paul Kealy's Betting World
Big handicaps are changing out of all recognition - and it’s a really sad trend for punters like me

Big handicaps are changing out of all recognition - and it’s a really sad trend for punters like me

icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas win was one of the best I've seen - but this is why I'd still rather be a layer than a player next time
Bow Echo's 2,000 Guineas win was one of the best I've seen - but this is why I'd still rather be a layer than a player next time
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
There are some truly baffling prices in the Classic markets - and this 20-1 shot is where punters can take advantage
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
It's time to dream - here is my early crack at a big Fairyhouse-Aintree Grand National double
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
There are some truly baffling prices in the Classic markets - and this 20-1 shot is where punters can take advantage
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
It's time to dream - here is my early crack at a big Fairyhouse-Aintree Grand National double
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
I've assessed the best Willie Mullins novice hurdlers we've seen so far - and there are two who appeal most
I've assessed the best Willie Mullins novice hurdlers we've seen so far - and there are two who appeal most
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
'It's an utter betrayal of jump racing' - why Paul Kealy is furious about losing Kempton
'It's an utter betrayal of jump racing' - why Paul Kealy is furious about losing Kempton
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
Do you fancy Gaelic Warrior at 6-4 for the King George? This stat might make you think again
Do you fancy Gaelic Warrior at 6-4 for the King George? This stat might make you think again
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot runners to follow - including the beaten handicapper who looks Group class
Paul Kealy's Royal Ascot runners to follow - including the beaten handicapper who looks Group class
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
Britain's middle-distance scene leaves a lot to be desired - the Dante is our last hope to unveil a proper Epsom contender
Britain's middle-distance scene leaves a lot to be desired - the Dante is our last hope to unveil a proper Epsom contender
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
Paul Kealy on his trainer of the season - and it's not Willie Mullins or Dan Skelton
Paul Kealy on his trainer of the season - and it's not Willie Mullins or Dan Skelton
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Britain
'He has to be backed for the Champion Chase at 5-1, doesn't he?' - Paul Kealy has a strong Cheltenham fancy after Christmas
'He has to be backed for the Champion Chase at 5-1, doesn't he?' - Paul Kealy has a strong Cheltenham fancy after Christmas
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Britain
'Willie has become convinced he's a Champion Chase winner in the making' - Rich and Susannah Ricci stable tour
'Willie has become convinced he's a Champion Chase winner in the making' - Rich and Susannah Ricci stable tour
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
padlock
The jockeys it will pay to follow at York next week - including one rider with an eyecatching strike-rate at sprint distances
The jockeys it will pay to follow at York next week - including one rider with an eyecatching strike-rate at sprint distances
icon
York Ebor festival
These horses are on my radar post-Royal Ascot - including a 66-1 ante-post poke for Glorious Goodwood
These horses are on my radar post-Royal Ascot - including a 66-1 ante-post poke for Glorious Goodwood
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
Paul Kealy tipped I Am Maximus at 40-1 in his weekly newsletter in February - read his latest missive here
Paul Kealy tipped I Am Maximus at 40-1 in his weekly newsletter in February - read his latest missive here
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
Getting the value is only half the battle when it comes to punting - as I was very rudely reminded this week
Getting the value is only half the battle when it comes to punting - as I was very rudely reminded this week
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
How can anyone bet into those markets? The reason why I'm waiting for next week to get stuck in
How can anyone bet into those markets? The reason why I'm waiting for next week to get stuck in
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
padlock
The novice chaser 'better than Imperial Commander' that I'll be backing at Cheltenham
The novice chaser 'better than Imperial Commander' that I'll be backing at Cheltenham
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
padlock
I need a lie down - my head hurts working out Willie Mullins' running plans for the Cheltenham Festival
I need a lie down - my head hurts working out Willie Mullins' running plans for the Cheltenham Festival
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
padlock
Cheltenham Festival non-runner no bet is back - so here's my 6,354-1 Lucky 15 to keep me warm
Cheltenham Festival non-runner no bet is back - so here's my 6,354-1 Lucky 15 to keep me warm
icon
Paul Kealy
Laziness: how guarding against the punter's number one enemy will help you gamble safely
Laziness: how guarding against the punter's number one enemy will help you gamble safely
icon
Safer gambling
Fear Of Missing Cheltenham is real - the festival is the only show in town and it's ruining the sport
Fear Of Missing Cheltenham is real - the festival is the only show in town and it's ruining the sport
icon
Paul Kealy
You're not a mug for having a multiple - there is nothing wrong with treating betting as fun
You're not a mug for having a multiple - there is nothing wrong with treating betting as fun
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
Debunking some palpably untrue claims about female riders
Debunking some palpably untrue claims about female riders
icon
Paul Kealy's Betting World
12
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