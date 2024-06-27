These horses are on my radar post-Royal Ascot - including a 66-1 ante-post poke for Glorious Goodwood

Paul Kealy's Betting World is part of our Ultimate Daily newsletter service for , who receive a different weekly email every evening at 6pm.

"Regret for wasted time is more wasted time."

I don't know where I first heard that (Google tells me it's Mason Cooley, so I'm none the wiser), but that's going to be my motto for a while as I bid to recover from the worst racing festival I've had as a punter and tipster.

All that time studying to come up with the square root of zero. That was certainly time wasted.

I spent most of Sunday in a bit of a sulk after failing to nail a single winner on the week, and I can assure anyone who watched our live shows throughout the week that while I may have been grinning inanely from start to finish, I was hating every minute of the last few of them.

That's the way it should be, though, and the day I can shrug off a bad run as though it doesn't matter will be the day to pack up. We all have them, of course, but you feel them more keenly when you hit one during the biggest weeks of the year.

Still, dwelling on the past doesn't do any good to anyone, so after spending the last few days poring over the final four days of results at Royal Ascot, I'm going to be looking forward from now on, and I've picked out a few horses that it might pay to be interested in.

Wednesday

The Duke of Cambridge winner is in the Falmouth Stakes in two weeks and surely the top price of 16-1 - and anything else in double figures - is massive.

Campaigned as a middle-distance filly at three, Running Lion would have run in the Oaks but for getting upset in the stalls, but connections have cottoned on to the fact she is a miler and she won easily on Wednesday, travelling strongly from the front and finding plenty.

Running Lion: impressive winner of the Duke of Cambridge Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

A Group 1 would obviously be more difficult, but going from the front on the July course is never a bad thing, and there is clearly no superstar among the three-year-olds.

This French raider returned to his very best on the quick ground to run third to Auguste Rodin in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, matching the position he earned in the Champion Stakes last October.

However, as in October, having looked a challenger a couple of furlongs out he lost second place close home. He also lost the lead close home in the Pix d'Harcourt in April and in the 1m1f Prix d'Ispahan in May, and surely it's about time connections saw what's staring them in the face - Horizon Dore is a miler.

He has actually never run over as short as a mile (he ran over an extra half-furlong once as a juvenile and won by six lengths), but his sire, Dabirsim, was an unbeaten juvenile at 6-7f and mostly gets sprinters and milers, and his dam was a miler, too.

Horizon Dore raced keenly in the rear at Ascot and showed a good change of gear to join battle, but he was losing ground to Auguste Rodin and Zarakem in the final furlong and he just didn't get home.

I've asked our France correspondent Scott Burton to tell connections he has been running over the wrong trip all his life, and while that will probably be ignored even if he does, I'm going to keep an eye out for an entry in the QEII rather than the Champion Stakes, which is his stated long-term target.

His Champion Stakes third tells you he handles the mud just as well as quick ground, and if we get the usual conditions on the day there's not a chance of Rosallion turning up as he doesn't. And in that division there's nothing else to be afraid of, especially given Big Rock has become disappointing after a change of stable.

I've got a real soft spot for Sonny Liston and was trying to convince connections of the five-year-old to supplement him for the Queen Anne.

Not surprisingly, those pleadings fell on deaf ears considering it would have cost £75,000 to enter a gelding who would have been at least 20-1, but I reckon he'd have been second at worst.

Less than three-quarters of a second slower than Lockinge winner Audience when winning a handicap carrying 10lb more on the same day last month, Sonny Liston was this time less than a quarter of a second slower than Queen Anne winner Charyn carrying 11lb more.

Sonny Liston: chased home Wild Tiger in the Royal Hunt Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

This was a day later, of course, and the ground could have been even faster, but those who qualify as Group 1 older milers in Britain are not great and Sonny Liston is up there with them.

Unfortunately, the chance to run in a Group 1 on a straight mile with a guaranteed fast pace and no three-year-old interlopers has gone for a year.

He's in the Sussex Stakes, though, and while I would not expect him to win, he's 66-1 in a couple of places and I would not, in a million years, be prepared to lay 13-1 a place.

Thursday

If there was one horse considerably better than his finishing position in the King George V Stakes it was Gasper De Lemos.

Called as "slow as a hearse" by the ever entertaining Johnny Dineen when we were previewing his Navan conqueror Birdman's Queen's Vase bid (third), Gasper De Lemos might not be a Group 1 horse, but he's not quite that bad.

He helped to force an overly strong gallop here and, in finishing a three-length fifth, was the only horse who raced prominently who didn't completely collapse close home. Indeed, the five who raced closest to him throughout and entering the final bend ended up finishing 14th, 15th, 17th, 18th and last of the 19 runners.

There's always a danger when putting up an Aidan O'Brien second-tier performer as he could be sacrificed as a pacemaker for others (has a few Group entries), but I'd certainly be interested in him at a lower level and will look out for an entry in the Bahrain Trophy.

Seventh to the Hong Kong-bound Mickley in the Britannia, Involvement has been a work in progress for the Crisfords this season and it has been all about getting him to settle.

He's getting the message now, though, and just didn't have the pace to be competitive at the trip, albeit while still seeing off 22 of his rivals.

The time has come for the step up in trip that his pedigree says he wants (by Lope De Vega out of an Oaks third), and he's going to find some serious improvement when he gets it.

Connections obviously had high enough hopes as they put him in the John Smith's Cup, but he won't get into that as a three-year-old rated 96. There's a three-year-old heritage handicap at Newmarket the day before, though, and he needs to be on your radar for that.

I'm not going to bother with King's Gambit as everyone knows he was the best horse in the Hampton Court Stakes, so it's on to the Buckingham Palace Stakes second Billyjoh.

He's been on my radar all year and I should have tipped him for this but got bogged down into thinking going 7f for the first time at Ascot might be too much for a horse with a sprinter's pedigree. In reality, the way he'd been finishing over 6f demanded a step up in distance, and he confirmed it with a second-last to second performance on the stands' side.

Yes, he was well beaten by English Oak, but that was a horse with a stack of Group entries running off 99, and Billyjoh was clearly second best.

Billyjoh: finished second behind English Oak in the Buckingham Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

He'd have gone up more if English Oak hadn't won so easily, and the handicapper may have been lenient on the winner anyway, a 9lb rise taking him to 108, which is still 9lb off the RPR of 117 he was awarded.

Billyjoh is in the International on King George day and should be one of the major fancies.

Friday

Although only fifth in the Coronation Stakes, See The Fire showed more than enough to suggest she will be winning decent prizes soon enough, especially when stepped up in trip.

Keen early, she was outpaced in the straight before getting her second wind close home, and it's clear she is going to be better over more of a trip.

Racing so freely might be seen as a negative when it comes to testing stamina, but in her case it's a family trait. Her dam Arabian Queen was keen from the front when beating Golden Horn at 50-1 in the 2015 International at York, while her granddam, the one-eyed Barshiba, was routinely very keen and nearly pulled her jockey's arms out during the first of her front-running Lancashire Oaks wins - and she still romped home.

My plan with this horse would be to step her up and let her get on with it.

Although only eighth in the Sandringham, Arisaig served notice she is a very well-handicapped filly by finishing third on the far side.

She was still cruising approaching the two-furlong pole under a typically patient Jamie Spencer, but he had to edge her to the right to get a run and she lurched that way a bit too quickly and had to be corrected. That didn't cost her 'victory' on that side, but the stiff mile might have been a tad too much.

Whatever the case, she has a serious change of gear and will surely be leaving her mark of 89 behind soon enough.

Saturday

I was fully in sulk mode by Saturday and spent most of the racing on the golf course, albeit while watching the action on my mobile.

The golf suffered too as I lost two balls after swinging too hard following Swingalong's second in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee as I thought she was going to get me off the mark at last - and that was the nearest I got.

My two Wokingham bets beat one horse home between them, but Orazio beat all bar two despite being virtually last at halfway.

Orazio (near): third in the Wokingham Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

He appeared to be getting niggled along at that point as well, and had to switch, so should have been closer, but perhaps a step up to 7f is the key to unlocking that big prize.

Orazio is by the sprinter Caravaggio, but the best of his siblings wanted 7f at least (half-brother to a Chesham winner), so keep an eye out for him if he shows up in the Bunbury Cup or International as he has entries in both.

He clearly has no issues with fast or soft ground.

That's nine horses to look forward to over the next few weeks.

Hopefully this time I won't have wasted my time or, more importantly, yours.

