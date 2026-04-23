There are some truly baffling prices in the Classic markets - and this 20-1 shot is where punters can take advantage

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The Classic picture is often pretty murky at this time of year and it often becomes even murkier after the first bunch of trials, which is pretty much what happened last week.

Not a single one of the trial winners is any shorter than 12-1 for Newmarket, and it's hard to argue with the bookmakers' assessment of their chances.

Oxagon did win the Craven with something to spare, but it was a weak renewal once Hawk Mountain and Hankelow came out.

Oxagon: made all in the Craven under Oisin Murphy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Oxagon may not have been favourite but he was officially the best horse remaining in the race by some way and did no more than his juvenile form entitled him to do.

He'd been found out as a juvenile enough times to make you think it is unlikely he's the one to break the Gosden 2,000 Guineas duck, and with the time at Newmarket nothing special, I wouldn't have him on my mind.

Alparslan was an all-the-way winner of the Greenham at Newbury on Saturday, but he again made all at a steady enough pace, and it was a muddling enough race. By his own trainer's admission, Alparslan didn't handle the track when only sixth to the ill-fated Gewan in the Dewhurst, and he's far from guaranteed to get a mile whether he heads back to Newmarket or goes to France.

It is unsurprising, therefore, that those who are heading straight to Newmarket without a trial have hardened in the betting, although that could be only because they haven't blotted their copybooks yet.

George Boughey has been effusive in his praise of Bow Echo, who is unbeaten in three, but he'd hardly boast the form that screams Guineas winner in any normal year.

He looked like coming off second best to the now injured Publish in a Listed contest at Haydock until the runner-up threw it away, and while he won the Group 2 Royal Lodge afterwards, a one-length win from Humidity is hardly form to have anyone running scared.

His best RPR of 111 is 10lb below what you'd expect an average Guineas winner to record at Newmarket, and only two horses have won the Guineas with a lower peak figure going in over the past decade. They were Galileo Gold and Poetic Flare, who had both run to 110, and they went off at 14-1 and 16-1 respectively. Bow Echo is no bigger than 11-4. No thanks.

With the Dewhurst form getting boosts, Gstaad and Distant Storm, second and third behind Gewan at Newmarket and ahead of Oxagon and Alparslan, are the one whose claims have been strengthened.

Yet that doesn't chime as far as the market is concerned with Gstaad, who was taken out in error according to his trainer and needs to be supplemented back in to get a run. If the market is right, that seems unlikely as he's freely available at 16-1, while his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Puerto Rico, who looked very well suited to soft ground in France, has come into 6-1.

Gstaad: may skip Newmarket and the 2,000 Guineas for the French equivalent Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

There is no telling what O'Brien is going to do, though, and in recent years we haven't been able to trust him to have his horses fully primed for the 2,000 Guineas anyway, no matter what price they go off at. He hasn't won it since 2019, and while I'm certain he will do so again, the go-to man in recent years has been Charlie Appleby, who has won three of the last four, and that surely makes Distant Storm the one to beat.

Third in the Dewhurst, he received a good recent bulletin from his trainer who said everything has gone well in his prep, and he's by a Guineas winner out of a dam by a Guineas winner and will surely be at his best at a mile. I can't see why he's nearly twice the price of Bow Echo.

With only 19 entries remaining even at this stage, and a few of those needing to start today to win it, it doesn't look all that deep, and there will be worse each-way pokes than 20-1 Zavateri .

Zavateri (centre): 20-1 for the 2,000 Guineas after his Greenham run Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Admittedly he didn't exactly advance his cause when second in the Greenham, but his trainer Eve Johnson Houghton had warned he'd need it, and he did show all his juvenile battling qualities to take second. I'm sure he'll do a lot better given a more searching gallop to aim at as well, and there's no reason why he won't stay a mile.

As for the fillies, a 50-1 winner of the Nell Gwyn and 16-1 of the Fred Darling tells you all you need to know. Neither piece of form is anywhere near enough to worry the likes of O'Brien's Precise and Diamond Necklace, the two at the top of the 1,000 Guineas betting.

Touleen may have disappointed many when second at odds of 5-4 at Newbury, but she actually improved a fair deal on her previous form even in defeat – she's just going to need to improve a great deal more.

Touleen: chased home Sukanya in the Fred Darling Credit: Getty Images

The big market mover among the fillies came in the Oaks, with I'm The One, a talking horse before she did her talking on the track at Newbury on Friday.

She ran away with a 1m2f maiden, scoring by six lengths, but the Oaks market reaction just goes to show that horses can get overhyped on the Flat just as easily as they can over jumps.

Sure, the daughter of Sea The Stars was impressive and she could easily turn out to be top-class, but any number of early-season maidens are won by wide margins and winning one is a mile away from making you Classic standard.

I'm The One's Newbury success came in a time more than two and half seconds slower than the colts' novice on the same card and she hasn't done anything out of the ordinary at all.

Yet there she is at the head of the Oaks market at no bigger than 7-2 and as short as 5-2. And we haven't even had an Oaks trial yet.

That's madness.

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