Cheltenham Festival non-runner no bet is back - so here's my 9,039-1 Lucky 15 to keep me warm

There are pros and cons when it comes to the non-runner no bet concession for the Cheltenham Festival, and if I'm going to take advantage of it I will do so a long way out.

Most firms offer non-runner no bet a couple of weeks out, but I genuinely reckon it's a waste of time by then.

The vast majority of horses have their targets well known by then, the chances of a festival-ending injury have greatly receded, and the prices, which are generally squeezed once NRNB is on offer, are hardly going to contract much more before the day.

It's a little different further out as there's much more chance of something going wrong, not only with your selection, but with potential rivals which could have a positive effect on the prices you take.

William Hill are again the first to offer the concession, going NRNB on all 28 races from Monday, and I've marked the occasion by digging out a little Lucky 15 to keep me warm for the winter.

Here are my four picks.

Supreme Novices' Hurdle

Odds: 10-1

There has been much talk about Jeriko Du Reponet, and Nicky Henderson clearly loves him, and that counts for a lot. He hasn't done all that much, though, and I really liked It's For Me's debut success at Punchestown in November, when he recorded a Racing Post Rating 8lb better than Jeriko Du Reponet has in two starts.

He'd have something to find on bumper form with A Dream To Share given he was fifth to that horse in both the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and the Punchestown version, but A Dream To Share has yet to run and It's For Me looked really good at Punchestown.

There he was always going best and pulled out more when challenged by Caldwell Potter, a brother to the ill-fated Mighty Potter, to win by a length and a half.

The runner-up has since won twice, including an impressive success in Grade 1 company over Christmas, so there's serious substance to the form and It's For Me is exciting.

It will be interesting to see where he goes next, but given he races keenly (though not as much in the first-time hood over hurdles) he looks nailed on to stay at 2m.

Mares' Hurdle

Odds: 5-1

The one-two in last season's Triumph Hurdle, Lossiemouth and Gala Marceau , head the betting for this, which makes a fair amount of sense.

However, I'd have serious concerns about the speedy Lossiemouth getting 2m4f and none at all about Gala Marceau.

Gala Marceau: looks a live contender for the Mares' Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

She took the step up to that sort of trip in her stride when running away with the Grade 1 Prix Alain du Breuil at Auteuil in May, and she featured among the five-day entries for the Relkeel at Cheltenham, so we know she's fit and well.

I think she has a better long-term future than the Triumph winner.

Ultima Handicap Chase

Odds: 12-1

I was a bit negative about Stumptown going into the Coral Gold Cup and felt justified after he jumped terribly and was pulled up.

However, he finally convinced me of what a few colleagues at the Racing Post have been saying about him when winning at Cheltenham on Monday in first-time blinkers.

There he largely jumped very well and pulled away from Inch House to win by five lengths, and it was enough to impress me as I think Inch House remains a very well-handicapped horse.

We know Stumptown handles Cheltenham well as he was only just touched off in the Kim Muir last season, and while he is still among the favourites for that race, his win is going to put him well above the ceiling mark of 145 now so he won't be qualified.

If he goes anywhere, it will be in the Ultima, and there's next to no chance of him being 12-1 on the day.

Cross Country Chase

Odds: 5-1

I don't normally get too involved in the Cross Country race, but I can't see why Minella Indo isn’t the clear favourite.

On back form the 2021 Gold Cup winner is a better horse than Delta Work, Galvin and Conflated, and he took to the cross-country course like a duck to water last month, finishing an excellent fourth under 12st.

Minella Indo: Gold Cup winner made an excellent cross country debut last month Credit: Patrick McCann

He has been first or second in four Grade 1s at the Cheltenham Festival, and clearly comes to life at the course whatever the discipline, and will find a level-weights contest far easier to take out.

He had three and a half lengths to spare over Galvin last month and will be 3lb better off at the weights, and he's already thrashed Delta Work over regulation fences this season.

I was sorely tempted to add Burdett Road for a Lucky 31 in the Triumph Hurdle, as I haven't really seen anything to scare me, but in the end I decided he was short enough ante-post, NRNB or not.

18+. Play safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding virtual markets). Further terms apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

