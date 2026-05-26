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InterviewThe Newmarket Interview
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'Whatever happens, you mustn't try to kiss the Queen!' - how a former sailor dropped anchor in Newmarket and became an institution

Newmarket correspondent David Milnes meets the town's longest-serving jockeys' agent

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Newmarket correspondent

Former sailor Dave ‘Shippy’ Ellis has not looked back since dropping anchor in Newmarket in the early 1980s. Now 79, Ellis is the longest-serving jockeys’ agent in the town by some distance.

Shippy’s Jockey Agency has booked rides for a host of top riders both home and abroad for more than 40 years and has celebrated wins in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and multiple British Classics.

Originally from Colchester, its founder had been interested in racing all his life but came to Newmarket to work as secretary to Geoff Huffer after 15 years in the Navy, during which he visited 60 countries and sailed on 23 ships. Inevitably, the nickname soon followed.

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