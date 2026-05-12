‘People said it would never work’ - how a struggling trainer found an unlikely way to make ends meet

With so many trainers in Newmarket you’re always going to find some who are a little bit different to the rest. Although you won’t find many quite as different as Ilka Gansera-Leveque .

A German who sounds like an American and is married to a Frenchman, Gansera-Leveque also happens to be combining training racehorses with running what must surely be one of Britain’s most unique art galleries.

Gansera-Leveque rents the 30-box Saint Wendred's Stables on the Hamilton Road where she counts 2,000 Guineas-winning trainer George Boughey as one of her neighbours. But whereas Boughey’s 100 or so boxes are overflowing with equine talent, Gansera-Leveque’s yard remarkably houses a mix of horses and fine art.