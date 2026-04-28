'I hadn't thought about life after Henry at all - he didn't want to discuss it and I didn't want to think about it'

This week marks 15 years since arguably the most jaw-dropping performance of the 21st century, when Frankel blitzed his rivals from the front in the 2,000 Guineas.

Sadly, his legendary trainer, Sir Henry Cecil, died just two years later, but his widow, Lady Cecil, remains a familiar face around Newmarket, not least in her role as ambassador for Discover Newmarket’s ‘Frankel Tours’ to Juddmonte’s Banstead Manor Stud.

Cecil sees it as a major blessing that the day-long tours, which help to raise money for East Anglia's Children’s Hospices, mean that on numerous occasions every summer she gets to be reunited with the horse who lit up the final years of her husband’s life.