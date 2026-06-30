Betfred pay £900,000 to settle Gambling Commission investigation related to social responsibility failures

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Betfred will pay £900,000 to the Gambling Commission as a result of social responsibility failures which included allowing a customer to lose nearly £18,000 in a 24-hour period without adequate safer gambling intervention.

An investigation by the Gambling Commission found that the processes in place at Petfre (Gibraltar) Limited, which runs betfred.com, were insufficient to identify indicators of gambling harm or to step in when the indicators were triggered.

A lack of automated interactions for users of betfred.com when they had displayed characteristics of gambling harm, such as spend, time spent playing and patterns of play, meant they “were not identified and interacted with promptly enough”, according to the Gambling Commission.

In addition, when a customer’s account was flagged for a safer gambling review they would not be flagged again for seven days.

As such, customers demonstrating gambling harm behaviour were not interacted with, which in one case led to a customer losing £17,900 within 24 hours without any additional interaction.

Betfred will pay £900,000 to the Gambling Commission after a customer lost £17,900 within 24 hours Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

John Pierce, director of enforcement at the Gambling Commission, said: “The Commission found that Petfre didn't have sufficiently effective procedures in place, meaning some customers displaying markers of harm were not contacted quickly enough.

“While the gaps we identified were unacceptable, the licensee acted swiftly to implement interim mitigating controls to address our immediate concerns. They have since delivered an appropriate action plan and taken significant steps to assure the Commission that their current operating model meets our requirements.

“We expect all operators to learn from this case and read the public statement to ensure they do not make the same mistakes.”

As well as the £900,000 payment to the Gambling Commission’s consolidated fund, Petfre also made payments towards the costs of investigating the case.

Mark Pearson, Betfred’s head of corporate affairs and communications, said: “Following a review of our online business in 2024, we have agreed a settlement with the Gambling Commission. We fully co-operated with the investigation and swiftly put in an action plan to remedy the identified failings.

“Betfred is committed to ensuring a safe gambling experience for all our customers.”

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