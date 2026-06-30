Thousands of betting shops and £70m in racing income at stake as influential think tank pushes for machine tax to double

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Proposals to double the rate of tax levied on gaming machines in betting shops will result in thousands of betting shops closing and racing losing up to £70 million in levy and media rights payments, according to gambling industry analysis.

The warning came after the Social Market Foundation (SMF) think tank launched a new report calling for the government to double the tax rate for 'category B' gaming machines found in betting shops, arcades and bingo halls to 40 per cent "to account for the harms caused by the sector and to restrain the proliferation of gambling at harmful levels".

The SMF said polling by Survation claimed 43 per cent of UK adults believe the government should increase taxes on high street gaming machines.

In November, chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves raised the duty on remote gaming to 40 per cent from 21 per cent, but left the gaming machines found in land-based outlets such as betting shops untouched.

Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves left machine games duty untouched in last year's budget Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Despite that decision, William Hill owner Evoke chose to close 270 of its betting shops following a strategic review prompted by the budget.

Gambling sector analyst Regulus Partners has previously estimated that British racing still derives around 40 per cent of its income from gambling via high street bookmakers in the shape of levy and media rights payments.

Industry modelling has claimed that an increase in the rate of machine games duty to the level proposed by the SMF would lead to 2,912 betting shops closing, the loss of more than 21,000 jobs and £70m in contributions to racing.

The SMF proved influential in guiding policy in the lead-up to last year's budget and the body's apparent closeness to British racing, after recommending the sport be spared from the tax rises introduced, caused friction with bookmakers.

A gambling industry source told the Racing Post on Tuesday: "The SMF presented itself as a friend to racing. Now it is backing a tax raid that would devastate high streets, close betting shops, cost jobs, strip racing of vital levy and media rights income, and push more consumers towards the black market.

"This is not a serious plan for tax reform. It's a direct threat to racing, high streets and the people whose livelihoods depend on them."

Betting shop numbers have fallen in recent years Credit: David Cramphorn (racingpost.com/photos)

Betting shop numbers have already fallen from 8,304 in 2019, when the maximum stakes on the machines were reduced to £2 from £100, to 5,669 at the end of last year, according to Gambling Commission statistics.

A Betting and Gaming Council spokesperson said: "We fundamentally oppose any increase in machine games duty, and nothing in this report justifies such a damaging policy."

The BGC said outlets such as bingo clubs and betting shops played important roles in their communities, while the regulated gambling sector supported 109,000 jobs and contributed billions to the UK economy.

The spokesperson added: "Doubling machine games duty would not protect those communities. It would force venue closures, cost jobs and weaken high streets, while benefiting only the growing illegal gambling market, which pays no tax, contributes nothing to local communities and offers none of the consumer protections found in the regulated sector.

"Remarkably, the report makes no attempt to quantify the venue closures or job losses its own proposals would cause.

"Perhaps most strikingly, the report's own polling shows that a majority of people, across the political spectrum, do not support increasing taxes on gaming machines. Tax policy should be evidence-led, proportionate and based on a full assessment of its impact on jobs, investment, consumers and communities."

The SMF report claimed the cost of harms associated with category B machines was not balanced by the tax revenue raised, and that the money spent on them would be more productive in other parts of the economy.

It also claimed its proposals could yield an extra £275m to £458m in tax revenue.

However, it argued that the rate for the category C machines found in pubs, as well as lower stake machines, should be left as they are which would "insulate the hospitality industry".

The think tank's chief economist Gideon Salutin said: "When a plurality of supporters of every national political party back a tax rise on these machines, it's a mandate for reform that shouldn’t be ignored by the chancellor."

Read these next:

William Hill set to close around 200 betting shops as parent company acts following tax increases in budget

How betting tax rises have hit home - and what the future impact may be for racing, the betting industry and punters

British racing promises to work with industry to mitigate tax hikes as operators warn they will fuel 'mushrooming' black market

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am and our unmissable daily form package The Edge at 8am, to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm as part of The Ultimate Daily.

Also available to arrive direct to your inbox free of charge are the likes of On The Nose, our daily morning news bulletin, The Ante-Postman, in which tipster Robbie Wilders outlines his best long-range bets every Wednesday, and The Punt, our essential Saturday tipping service delivered every Friday evening at 7pm.

Head here now to view our full range of newsletters.