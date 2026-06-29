Executive director Tim Miller the latest senior figure to leave the Gambling Commission

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Another senior figure is set to depart from the Gambling Commission with the news that executive director of policy and research Tim Miller is leaving in September after ten years at the industry regulator.

The commission's chief executive Andrew Rhodes stepped down at the end of April.

In a post on LinkedIn, Miller said he was "looking forward to working for myself" and will take up a new role outside the British regulated gambling industry.

The commission said Miller would be "supporting governments, regulators and other organisations that are developing and overseeing gambling regulatory systems around the world".

During his time at the commission, Miller led the regulator's work in implementing the measures proposed in the last government's 2023 gambling white paper including the introduction of reforms to age verification, financial vulnerability checks, remote game design and direct marketing controls.

He also oversaw the development and launch of the Gambling Survey for Great Britain, hailed as the largest survey of its kind anywhere in the world, although its methodology has been criticised for overstating levels of gambling and gambling harm.

Miller said: "I've worked at the commission longer than anywhere else during my career and have found it the most rewarding and fulfilling role. In large part this has been due to the amazing and dedicated colleagues that I’ve had the pleasure to work alongside. That’s what made it a hard decision to leave but after ten years I felt ready for the next challenge.”

The Gambling Commission's acting chief executive Sarah Gardner said Miller had “provided outstanding service to the commission for ten years" and thanked him for his "significant contribution to gambling regulation".

It was recently confirmed that Rhodes had been appointed as principal consultant to new gambling industry strategic advisory firm Hawkbridge, a move which drew criticism amid claims it represented a conflict of interest given his previous position.

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