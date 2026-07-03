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Steve Palmer

Steve Palmer: It is best to shield vulnerable eyes as England return to the bowels of hell

Steve Palmer: It is best to shield vulnerable eyes as England return to the bowels of hell

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World Cup
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World Cup fever taking hold quickly as Bravehearts look to inspire hope not hate
World Cup fever taking hold quickly as Bravehearts look to inspire hope not hate
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World Cup
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Steve Palmer is worried about a potential exodus of punters
Steve Palmer is worried about a potential exodus of punters
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer shares his views on Arsenal's Premier League triumph
Steve Palmer shares his views on Arsenal's Premier League triumph
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Steve Palmer
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Tense Tottenham and teetering Terras can both prove they are too good to go down
Tense Tottenham and teetering Terras can both prove they are too good to go down
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Steve Palmer
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The uncertainties of life can send you snooker loopy but Davis should guide you on the most sensible path
The uncertainties of life can send you snooker loopy but Davis should guide you on the most sensible path
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Steve Palmer
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Suffering from a serious case of sour grapes but hoping to approach Cheltenham in cheerful fashion
Suffering from a serious case of sour grapes but hoping to approach Cheltenham in cheerful fashion
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer: Limitless Littler and the sport he dominates are still not getting the respect they deserve
Steve Palmer: Limitless Littler and the sport he dominates are still not getting the respect they deserve
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer's alternative Christmas message: It's time to treat your loved ones to something more exciting than socks
Steve Palmer's alternative Christmas message: It's time to treat your loved ones to something more exciting than socks
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Steve Palmer
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Why a sensible sports bet is always more responsible than trusting in Lotto luck
Why a sensible sports bet is always more responsible than trusting in Lotto luck
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Steve Palmer
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Try to be more like Jilly and Kyle and ride life's rollercoaster with genuine jollity rather than robotic reticence
Try to be more like Jilly and Kyle and ride life's rollercoaster with genuine jollity rather than robotic reticence
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Steve Palmer
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Proceed with caution on the roads but remain optimistic when it comes to the power of punting
Proceed with caution on the roads but remain optimistic when it comes to the power of punting
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Steve Palmer
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Don't be fooled by the naysayers – great punters can also be great husbands and fathers
Don't be fooled by the naysayers – great punters can also be great husbands and fathers
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Steve Palmer
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Miraculous putting improvements have left God-fearing Scottie Scheffler chasing Tiger's tail
Miraculous putting improvements have left God-fearing Scottie Scheffler chasing Tiger's tail
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Steve Palmer
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Avoid betting straitjackets but beware the lure of favourites in the wake of a winning wager
Avoid betting straitjackets but beware the lure of favourites in the wake of a winning wager
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Steve Palmer
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Wistfully dreaming of a return to the golden age of bigger fences and smaller robots
Wistfully dreaming of a return to the golden age of bigger fences and smaller robots
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Steve Palmer
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Relaxed Rory McIlroy ready to run riot and cement his status as Europe's greatest ever golfer
Relaxed Rory McIlroy ready to run riot and cement his status as Europe's greatest ever golfer
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer: McIlroy's Masters heroics should act as an inspiration for every tortured soul
Steve Palmer: McIlroy's Masters heroics should act as an inspiration for every tortured soul
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The Masters
Never underestimate the greatest sportsman of his generation – why Tiger Woods could become the next US president
Never underestimate the greatest sportsman of his generation – why Tiger Woods could become the next US president
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer: Darts going from strength to strength and the main man is back to add microphone muscle
Steve Palmer: Darts going from strength to strength and the main man is back to add microphone muscle
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer: Counting down the days until we get another glimpse of the darting genius
Steve Palmer: Counting down the days until we get another glimpse of the darting genius
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer: Surrender to the fact that you are a mere puppet on strings pulled by Lady Luck
Steve Palmer: Surrender to the fact that you are a mere puppet on strings pulled by Lady Luck
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer: Master the art of never letting gambling losses modify your mood
Steve Palmer: Master the art of never letting gambling losses modify your mood
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Steve Palmer
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Steve Palmer: unashamedly shout it from the rooftops - betting is ruddy great fun
Steve Palmer: unashamedly shout it from the rooftops - betting is ruddy great fun
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Steve Palmer
Steve Palmer: It is best to shield vulnerable eyes as England return to the bowels of hell

Steve Palmer: It is best to shield vulnerable eyes as England return to the bowels of hell

icon
World Cup
padlock
World Cup fever taking hold quickly as Bravehearts look to inspire hope not hate
World Cup fever taking hold quickly as Bravehearts look to inspire hope not hate
icon
World Cup
padlock
Steve Palmer is worried about a potential exodus of punters
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer shares his views on Arsenal's Premier League triumph
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer is worried about a potential exodus of punters
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer shares his views on Arsenal's Premier League triumph
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Tense Tottenham and teetering Terras can both prove they are too good to go down
Tense Tottenham and teetering Terras can both prove they are too good to go down
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
The uncertainties of life can send you snooker loopy but Davis should guide you on the most sensible path
The uncertainties of life can send you snooker loopy but Davis should guide you on the most sensible path
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Suffering from a serious case of sour grapes but hoping to approach Cheltenham in cheerful fashion
Suffering from a serious case of sour grapes but hoping to approach Cheltenham in cheerful fashion
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer: Limitless Littler and the sport he dominates are still not getting the respect they deserve
Steve Palmer: Limitless Littler and the sport he dominates are still not getting the respect they deserve
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Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer's alternative Christmas message: It's time to treat your loved ones to something more exciting than socks
Steve Palmer's alternative Christmas message: It's time to treat your loved ones to something more exciting than socks
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Why a sensible sports bet is always more responsible than trusting in Lotto luck
Why a sensible sports bet is always more responsible than trusting in Lotto luck
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Try to be more like Jilly and Kyle and ride life's rollercoaster with genuine jollity rather than robotic reticence
Try to be more like Jilly and Kyle and ride life's rollercoaster with genuine jollity rather than robotic reticence
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Proceed with caution on the roads but remain optimistic when it comes to the power of punting
Proceed with caution on the roads but remain optimistic when it comes to the power of punting
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Don't be fooled by the naysayers – great punters can also be great husbands and fathers
Don't be fooled by the naysayers – great punters can also be great husbands and fathers
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Miraculous putting improvements have left God-fearing Scottie Scheffler chasing Tiger's tail
Miraculous putting improvements have left God-fearing Scottie Scheffler chasing Tiger's tail
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Avoid betting straitjackets but beware the lure of favourites in the wake of a winning wager
Avoid betting straitjackets but beware the lure of favourites in the wake of a winning wager
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Wistfully dreaming of a return to the golden age of bigger fences and smaller robots
Wistfully dreaming of a return to the golden age of bigger fences and smaller robots
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Relaxed Rory McIlroy ready to run riot and cement his status as Europe's greatest ever golfer
Relaxed Rory McIlroy ready to run riot and cement his status as Europe's greatest ever golfer
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer: McIlroy's Masters heroics should act as an inspiration for every tortured soul
Steve Palmer: McIlroy's Masters heroics should act as an inspiration for every tortured soul
icon
The Masters
Never underestimate the greatest sportsman of his generation – why Tiger Woods could become the next US president
Never underestimate the greatest sportsman of his generation – why Tiger Woods could become the next US president
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer: Darts going from strength to strength and the main man is back to add microphone muscle
Steve Palmer: Darts going from strength to strength and the main man is back to add microphone muscle
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer: Counting down the days until we get another glimpse of the darting genius
Steve Palmer: Counting down the days until we get another glimpse of the darting genius
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer: Surrender to the fact that you are a mere puppet on strings pulled by Lady Luck
Steve Palmer: Surrender to the fact that you are a mere puppet on strings pulled by Lady Luck
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer: Master the art of never letting gambling losses modify your mood
Steve Palmer: Master the art of never letting gambling losses modify your mood
icon
Steve Palmer
padlock
Steve Palmer: unashamedly shout it from the rooftops - betting is ruddy great fun
Steve Palmer: unashamedly shout it from the rooftops - betting is ruddy great fun
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Steve Palmer
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