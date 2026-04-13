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The Masters

'An avalanche of money can be expected for the Majors to come' – Steve Palmer looks at what's next for dual Masters hero Rory McIlroy

'An avalanche of money can be expected for the Majors to come' – Steve Palmer looks at what's next for dual Masters hero Rory McIlroy

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The Masters
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Steve Palmer's Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
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The Masters
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Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions
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The Masters
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Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
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The Masters
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Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
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Betting offers
Get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 50-1 with Sky Bet
Get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 50-1 with Sky Bet
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Betting offers
Steve Palmer's Masters first-round leader betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters first-round leader betting tips and predictions
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The Masters
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Steve Palmer's Masters first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
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The Masters
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NOW FREE TO READ: Steve Palmer's guide to all 91 players in the Masters field
NOW FREE TO READ: Steve Palmer's guide to all 91 players in the Masters field
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The Masters
Masters specials: Steve Palmer's tips include 22-1 and 200-1 shots
Masters specials: Steve Palmer's tips include 22-1 and 200-1 shots
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The Masters
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'He is gaining strokes in every department this season and is ready to slip into the Green Jacket' – Steve Palmer has five outright tips for the Masters
'He is gaining strokes in every department this season and is ready to slip into the Green Jacket' – Steve Palmer has five outright tips for the Masters
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The Masters
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Masters golf betting offer: Bet £5 and get £50 with SBK
Masters golf betting offer: Bet £5 and get £50 with SBK
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Betting offers
The Masters: Augusta National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
The Masters: Augusta National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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The Masters
Steve Palmer: McIlroy's Masters heroics should act as an inspiration for every tortured soul
Steve Palmer: McIlroy's Masters heroics should act as an inspiration for every tortured soul
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The Masters
Rory McIlroy 5-1 to win US PGA and 80-1 for calendar Slam – as thrilling Masters triumph costs the bookies dear
Rory McIlroy 5-1 to win US PGA and 80-1 for calendar Slam – as thrilling Masters triumph costs the bookies dear
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The Masters
Steve Palmer's Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
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The Masters
Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions
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The Masters
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Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
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The Masters
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Free Masters first-round threeball tips and predictions: Rose can bloom again
Free Masters first-round threeball tips and predictions: Rose can bloom again
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The Masters
The Masters 2025: Steve Palmer's guide to all 95 players in the Augusta National field
The Masters 2025: Steve Palmer's guide to all 95 players in the Augusta National field
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The Masters
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
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The Masters
Masters first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has 45-1, 50-1 and 90-1 tips
Masters first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has 45-1, 50-1 and 90-1 tips
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The Masters
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WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | The Masters | Golf betting tips
WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | The Masters | Golf betting tips
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The Sweet Spot
Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
'An avalanche of money can be expected for the Majors to come' – Steve Palmer looks at what's next for dual Masters hero Rory McIlroy

'An avalanche of money can be expected for the Majors to come' – Steve Palmer looks at what's next for dual Masters hero Rory McIlroy

icon
The Masters
padlock
Steve Palmer's Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
Get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 50-1 with Sky Bet
Get McIlroy to make a first-round birdie at 50-1 with Sky Bet
icon
Betting offers
Steve Palmer's Masters first-round leader betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters first-round leader betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
Steve Palmer's Masters first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters first-round threeballs golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
NOW FREE TO READ: Steve Palmer's guide to all 91 players in the Masters field
NOW FREE TO READ: Steve Palmer's guide to all 91 players in the Masters field
icon
The Masters
Masters specials: Steve Palmer's tips include 22-1 and 200-1 shots
Masters specials: Steve Palmer's tips include 22-1 and 200-1 shots
icon
The Masters
padlock
'He is gaining strokes in every department this season and is ready to slip into the Green Jacket' – Steve Palmer has five outright tips for the Masters
'He is gaining strokes in every department this season and is ready to slip into the Green Jacket' – Steve Palmer has five outright tips for the Masters
icon
The Masters
padlock
Masters golf betting offer: Bet £5 and get £50 with SBK
Masters golf betting offer: Bet £5 and get £50 with SBK
icon
Betting offers
The Masters: Augusta National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
The Masters: Augusta National course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
icon
The Masters
Steve Palmer: McIlroy's Masters heroics should act as an inspiration for every tortured soul
Steve Palmer: McIlroy's Masters heroics should act as an inspiration for every tortured soul
icon
The Masters
Rory McIlroy 5-1 to win US PGA and 80-1 for calendar Slam – as thrilling Masters triumph costs the bookies dear
Rory McIlroy 5-1 to win US PGA and 80-1 for calendar Slam – as thrilling Masters triumph costs the bookies dear
icon
The Masters
Steve Palmer's Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters final-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters third-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Masters second-round golf betting tips and predictions
icon
The Masters
padlock
Free Masters first-round threeball tips and predictions: Rose can bloom again
Free Masters first-round threeball tips and predictions: Rose can bloom again
icon
The Masters
The Masters 2025: Steve Palmer's guide to all 95 players in the Augusta National field
The Masters 2025: Steve Palmer's guide to all 95 players in the Augusta National field
icon
The Masters
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
Steve Palmer's free Masters outright predictions: Our top tipster has a 22-1 headline selection
icon
The Masters
Masters first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has 45-1, 50-1 and 90-1 tips
Masters first-round leader predictions: Steve Palmer has 45-1, 50-1 and 90-1 tips
icon
The Masters
padlock
WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | The Masters | Golf betting tips
WATCH NOW: The Sweet Spot | The Masters | Golf betting tips
icon
The Sweet Spot
Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
Rory McIlroy Masters odds boost: get 50-1 on McIlroy to make the cut with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
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