Steve Palmer: Football is part of the entertainment industry and any side lacking attacking verve is quickly forgotten

Arsenal became Premier League champions on Tuesday night and this current crop of Gunners will be remembered for ending a 22-year title drought for the London giants, but they won't be remembered for a scintillating style of play.

Does this matter? Should a football team be worried about what legacy they leave with regards to how they have achieved their success? Or is winning at all costs the name of the game?

Certainly, the Arsenal fans celebrating manically through Tuesday night and into the early hours of Wednesday morning did not care a jot about their team's conservative, safety-first approach to football. Defence is as much of a skill as attack, eh? It doesn't matter how you get the points – just get the points, eh?