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OpinionSteve Palmer
premium

Steve Palmer: World Cup fever taking hold quickly as Bravehearts look to inspire hope not hate

Racing Post Sport's top columnist fancies an outsider to claim World Cup glory in the United States

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Racing Post Sport
Scottish fans may bellow "Fore right!" as Lawrence Shankland looks to take America by storm
Scottish fans may bellow "Fore right!" as Lawrence Shankland looks to take America by stormCredit: SNS Group via Getty Images

“We hate Haiti and we hate Haiti, we hate Haiti and we hate Haiti, we hate Haiti and we hate Haiti, we are the Haiti haters!”

I wonder if this chant will get an outing in the Boston Stadium when Scotland face Haiti in their imminent World Cup opener?

It is difficult to generate much hate for a little island nation in the Caribbean Sea, but if Scotland's World Cup dreams are immediately dashed by the 5,000-1 outsiders, Haiti will sour a million haggises and become hated from the Mull of Galloway to the Shetland Islands.

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