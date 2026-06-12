Steve Palmer: World Cup fever taking hold quickly as Bravehearts look to inspire hope not hate

“We hate Haiti and we hate Haiti, we hate Haiti and we hate Haiti, we hate Haiti and we hate Haiti, we are the Haiti haters!”

I wonder if this chant will get an outing in the Boston Stadium when Scotland face Haiti in their imminent World Cup opener?

It is difficult to generate much hate for a little island nation in the Caribbean Sea, but if Scotland's World Cup dreams are immediately dashed by the 5,000-1 outsiders, Haiti will sour a million haggises and become hated from the Mull of Galloway to the Shetland Islands.