Steve Palmer
Steve Palmer: Limitless Littler and the sport he dominates are still not getting the respect they deserve

Racing Post Sport's top columnist expects The Nuke to essentially complete the game of darts this year

Racing Post Sport
Luke Littler crushed Gian van Veen by a 7-1 scoreline in the World Darts Championship final
Luke Littler crushed Gian van Veen by a 7-1 scoreline in the World Darts Championship final

What does the sport of darts have to do to get the respect it deserves? And what does Luke Littler have to do to be given a unanimous and undisputed title of World's Greatest Sportsman?

Darts is the second-most watched sport on Sky Sports – behind only football – and the prize fund for the Paddy Power World Darts Championship, which finished a week ago, was £5m. Littler earned £1m for winning the event, while runner-up Gian van Veen pocketed £400,000.

A record 1,127 180s were hit in the tournament, meaning £1.127m was raised for Prostate Cancer UK thanks to Paddy Power, who donated £1,000 for every 180 thrown. Sir Chris Hoy, who has a terminal diagnosis for stage four prostate cancer, walked on to the Alexandra Palace stage on crutches to present the Sid Waddell Trophy to Littler.

