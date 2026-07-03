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OpinionSteve Palmer
premium

Steve Palmer: It is best to shield vulnerable eyes as England return to the bowels of hell

Racing Post Sport's top columnist is feeling pessimistic about England's chances of progressing past Mexico

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Racing Post Sport
Book a holiday for next week, love. I think I'll be home soon.
Book a holiday for next week, love. I think I'll be home soon.Credit: Getty Images

Wednesday night provided a bundle of mixed World Cup emotions and I wonder whether my weary soul has enough fuel left in the tank for the remainder of the competition.

When DR Congo threatened to euthanise England's World Cup campaign, I was full of regret for taking my children to a holiday-park big screen to witness the procedure, but thankfully Nurse Kane took control of the situation and gave the patient a few more days to mull things over.

England progressing was a great relief, but my World Cup betting interest was effectively ended when Senegal were eliminated a few hours later. My outright investments on Turkey at 80-1 and Senegal at 125-1 were perhaps the least enjoyable wagers I have ever had.

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