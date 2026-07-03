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Steve Palmer: It is best to shield vulnerable eyes as England return to the bowels of hell
Racing Post Sport's top columnist is feeling pessimistic about England's chances of progressing past Mexico
Wednesday night provided a bundle of mixed World Cup emotions and I wonder whether my weary soul has enough fuel left in the tank for the remainder of the competition.
When DR Congo threatened to euthanise England's World Cup campaign, I was full of regret for taking my children to a holiday-park big screen to witness the procedure, but thankfully Nurse Kane took control of the situation and gave the patient a few more days to mull things over.
England progressing was a great relief, but my World Cup betting interest was effectively ended when Senegal were eliminated a few hours later. My outright investments on Turkey at 80-1 and Senegal at 125-1 were perhaps the least enjoyable wagers I have ever had.
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Published on inWorld Cup
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