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DP World Tour

Steve Palmer's Scottish Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions

Steve Palmer's Scottish Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions

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Steve Palmer has four tips for the Scottish Open including a 30-1 best bet
Steve Palmer has four tips for the Scottish Open including a 30-1 best bet
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DP World Tour
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Scottish Open: Renaissance Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Scottish Open: Renaissance Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's BMW International Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's BMW International Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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'He is a fantastic driver who can reach four par-fives this week' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the BMW International Open
'He is a fantastic driver who can reach four par-fives this week' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the BMW International Open
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'His game is based on consistent ball-striking and accuracy' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Italian Open
'His game is based on consistent ball-striking and accuracy' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Italian Open
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'His iron-play was sensational over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the KLM Open
'His iron-play was sensational over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the KLM Open
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DP World Tour
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'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open
'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's Soudal Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Soudal Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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'He has never arrived at Rinkven in better nick' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Soudal Open
'He has never arrived at Rinkven in better nick' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Soudal Open
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Steve Palmer's Catalunya Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Catalunya Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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'It seems only a matter of time before his breakthrough victory' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the Catalunya Championship
'It seems only a matter of time before his breakthrough victory' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the Catalunya Championship
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Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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'He should get full reward for his trademark accuracy this week' – Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open tips
'He should get full reward for his trademark accuracy this week' – Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open tips
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DP World Tour
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Steve Palmer's China Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's China Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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'He has the potential to develop into a member of the elite' – Steve Palmer has four to follow at the China Open
'He has the potential to develop into a member of the elite' – Steve Palmer has four to follow at the China Open
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Steve Palmer's Indian Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Indian Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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'He putted well the last time he faced the grainy greens of India' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Indian Open
'He putted well the last time he faced the grainy greens of India' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Indian Open
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Indian Open: DLF Golf and Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Indian Open: DLF Golf and Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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Steve Palmer's Hainan Classic first-round predictions
Steve Palmer's Hainan Classic first-round predictions
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'He looks a class above this standard of company' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Hainan Classic
'He looks a class above this standard of company' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Hainan Classic
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's Joburg Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Joburg Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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'A two-time DP World Tour champion brimming with confidence' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Joburg Open
'A two-time DP World Tour champion brimming with confidence' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Joburg Open
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Golf
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Joburg Open: Houghton Golf Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Joburg Open: Houghton Golf Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's Scottish Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions

Steve Palmer's Scottish Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions

icon
DP World Tour
padlock
Steve Palmer has four tips for the Scottish Open including a 30-1 best bet
Steve Palmer has four tips for the Scottish Open including a 30-1 best bet
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DP World Tour
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Scottish Open: Renaissance Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's BMW International Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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DP World Tour
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Scottish Open: Renaissance Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's BMW International Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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DP World Tour
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'He is a fantastic driver who can reach four par-fives this week' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the BMW International Open
'He is a fantastic driver who can reach four par-fives this week' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the BMW International Open
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DP World Tour
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'His game is based on consistent ball-striking and accuracy' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Italian Open
'His game is based on consistent ball-striking and accuracy' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the Italian Open
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DP World Tour
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'His iron-play was sensational over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the KLM Open
'His iron-play was sensational over the weekend' – Steve Palmer has four tips for the KLM Open
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DP World Tour
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'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open
'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's Soudal Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Soudal Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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DP World Tour
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'He has never arrived at Rinkven in better nick' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Soudal Open
'He has never arrived at Rinkven in better nick' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Soudal Open
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DP World Tour
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Steve Palmer's Catalunya Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Catalunya Championship first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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DP World Tour
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'It seems only a matter of time before his breakthrough victory' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the Catalunya Championship
'It seems only a matter of time before his breakthrough victory' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the Catalunya Championship
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DP World Tour
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Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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DP World Tour
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'He should get full reward for his trademark accuracy this week' – Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open tips
'He should get full reward for his trademark accuracy this week' – Steve Palmer's Turkish Airlines Open tips
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DP World Tour
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Steve Palmer's China Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's China Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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DP World Tour
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'He has the potential to develop into a member of the elite' – Steve Palmer has four to follow at the China Open
'He has the potential to develop into a member of the elite' – Steve Palmer has four to follow at the China Open
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DP World Tour
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Steve Palmer's Indian Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Indian Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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DP World Tour
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'He putted well the last time he faced the grainy greens of India' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Indian Open
'He putted well the last time he faced the grainy greens of India' – Steve Palmer has three tips for the Indian Open
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DP World Tour
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Indian Open: DLF Golf and Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Indian Open: DLF Golf and Country Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's Hainan Classic first-round predictions
Steve Palmer's Hainan Classic first-round predictions
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DP World Tour
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'He looks a class above this standard of company' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Hainan Classic
'He looks a class above this standard of company' – Ian Wilkerson has three tips for the Hainan Classic
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DP World Tour
Steve Palmer's Joburg Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
Steve Palmer's Joburg Open first-round golf betting tips and predictions
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Golf
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'A two-time DP World Tour champion brimming with confidence' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Joburg Open
'A two-time DP World Tour champion brimming with confidence' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Joburg Open
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Golf
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Joburg Open: Houghton Golf Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
Joburg Open: Houghton Golf Club course guide, start time, odds and how to watch
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DP World Tour
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