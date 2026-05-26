'He could take an unfamiliar test in his stride' – Ian Wilkerson has four tips for Austrian Alpine Open

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Austrian Alpine Open date, start time & TV info

Date Thursday, May 28 to Sunday, May 31

Course Golfclub Kitzbuhel-Schwarzsee-Reith, Kitzbuhel, Austria

Start time 6.30am BST

TV Sky Sports Golf, from midday Thursday

European Ryder Cup hero Sepp Straka will be the main attraction at this week's Austrian Alpine Open and the world number 18 is set to go off at a short price to win his national competition.

After coming back onto the DP World Tour for the first time in four years 12 months ago, the tournament heads to Golfclub Kitzbuhel-Schwarzee-Reith for the first time, where big hitters are unlikely to hold an advantage at a venue that stands 800m above sea level.

Ian Wilkerson's Alpine Austrian Open predictions

Casey Jarvis

2pts each-way 18-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Antoine Rozner

1.5pts each-way 35-1 BoyleSports

Thriston Lawrence

1pt each-way 45-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

Guido Migliozzi

1pt each-way 66-1 BoyleSports

Ian Wilkerson's Alpine Austrian Open preview

Top tip

Casey Jarvis 18-1

Sepp Straka's presence has undoubtedly delighted tournament organisers, but it may be concerning to those looking to back him at a single-figure price that the suits had to work for six months to get the country's top player along to an event in his own country.

It could just be a case of the four-time PGA Tour winner going through the motions, but he does take up enough of the market to provide extra value for players who could be his main rivals, so step forward Casey Jarvis, who could take an unfamiliar test in his stride.

With players taking place on an unfamiliar track this week, it would seem prudent to look to those with proven records at altitude and the fact Jarvis was brought up in the clouds in Boksburg, South Africa should be a positive.

However, perhaps more noteworthy is that he has already won in Austria, claiming the Euram Bank Open in Ramsau on the Challenge Tour in 2023, and he has also played well in other tournaments in the sky.

Jarvis was eighth at the European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre, Switzerland two years ago and also claimed a three-shot victory at February's Kenya Open, and while the players will not be quite as high up this week as they were on those occasions, it should still stand him in good stead.

His 22nd in last week's Soudal Open included a second-round 65 and the player ranked fifth in strokes gained on approach is one to be feared.

Next best bet

Antoine Rozner 35-1

Another who stands out as a decent altitude player is Frenchman Antoine Rozner, who has Crans-sur-Sierre form figures of 13-4-24-34-33.

He is clearly comfortable in such an environment and is 18th in the strokes gained on approach stats, while producing some good recent form with eighth spot in China at the end of April and 17th in Catalunya a fortnight ago when a Friday 73 let him down.

Rozner has already won three times on the DP World Tour and cannot be discounted from adding to that tally.

Other selections

Thriston Lawrence 45-1

Guido Migliozzi 66-1

Thriston Lawrence has flourished in the mountains before, winning the European Masters in Switzerland for the second time last year and also posting form figures at the Kenya Open of 2-19-29.

He has missed his last two cuts at the Myrtle Beach Classic and the Soudal Open, but he could still be in his element and he missed four of five weekends before his latest Crans-sur-Sierre win in August.

Guido Migliozzi should also be considered for Kitzbuhel glory, despite the fact he missed the cut in Catalunya on his most recent outing.

The Italian was 13th in China and second in Turkey before that setback having come back from a two-month break.

A former Kenya Open winner, his European Masters form figures are 33-7-38-13-8-13, so it is worth having a small interest in a four-time DP World Tour winner at a decent price.

Read more top golf tips from our experts:

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Course guide for the Austrian Alpine Open

Course Golfclub Kitzbuhel-Schwarzsee-Reith, Kitzbuhel, Austria

Prize money $2.75m ($416,075 to the winner)

Length 6,822 yards

Par 70 – three par-five holes, ten par-fours, five par-threes

Field 156 The cut Top 65 and ties qualify for round three

Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Sepp Straka (18), Casey Jarvis (73), Daniel Hillier (94), Jacob Skov Olesen (120), Mikael Lindberg (127)

When to bet By 6.30am on Thursday

When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from midday on Thursday

Time difference Kitzbuhel is one hour ahead of the UK and Ireland

Last week – Soudal Open 1 R Sterne (400-1), T2 J S Olesen (55-1), J Campillo (60-1), K Kaneko (66-1), V Perez (28-1), M Armitage (70-1), M Kinhult (150-1)

Course type Parkland

Course overview The Austrian Open was first played on the European Tour in 1990, but there have been periods when it has slipped on to the Challenge Tour or not been played at all. However, it was reintroduced to the schedule last year at the Gut Altentann Golf Club in Salzburg and now heads to Golfclub Kitzbuhel-Schwarzsee-Reith in Kitzbuhel. This is the first time the course, which was opened in 1989, has hosted a top-grade competition. The venue is about 800m above sea level and while some fairways are flat, others undulate significantly

The story of last year Nicolai von Dellingshausen claimed a two-shot victory, seeing off fellow German Marcel Schneider and Kristoffer Reitan, who closed with a round of 60

Weather forecast A fine week is in prospect with any predicted rain on the final day likely to arrive after play is completed. Temperatures should peak at around 23C

Type of player suited to the challenge The venue's altitude will be a factor this week, so those who are able to control their irons and then perform on the greens look likely to succeed

Key attribute Accuracy

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