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'He has never arrived at Rinkven in better nick' – Steve Palmer has two tips for the Soudal Open
Golf tips, best bets and DP World Tour predictions for the Soudal Open at Rinkven International. Steve Palmer's two tips include a 45-1 headline selection
Golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer has nailed winners at 5-1 (twice), 9-2, 30-1, 16-1, 60-1, 6-1, 11-1 and 100-30 this year. Can you afford to miss his tips for the rest of 2026?
Steve's previews are available exclusively to Racing Post+ subscribers from 2pm on Tuesdays, and you can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.
Steve's 2025 outright recommendations provided a profit of 148.70 points from 1,376 points staked, achieving an impressive 10.81 per cent profit on investment.
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Published on inDP World Tour
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