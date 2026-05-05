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TippingSteve Palmer
premium

'It seems only a matter of time before his breakthrough victory' – Steve Palmer has six tips for the Catalunya Championship

Golf tips, best bets and DP World Tour predictions for the Catalunya Championship at El Prat

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Golf expert Steve Palmer has now tipped six winners in six weeks after Cameron Young and Stewart Cink's wins at 11-1 and 100-30 last week. Don’t miss his tips for this week’s tournaments.

Racing Post+ subscribers can get full access to Steve's expert previews as part of our premium Tipping package. Join today and use promo code PALMER10 to get your first month for just £10.

Read on to find out his fancies for the Catalunya Championship.

Catalunya Championship date, start time & TV info 

Date Thursday, May 7 - Sunday, May 10
Course Real Club de Golf El Prat, Barcelona, Spain
Start time 6am Thursday
TV Live on Sky Sports Golf from 12.30pm on Thursday

Angel Ayora is in his homeland this week as he bids to shed his DP World Tour maiden tag, but the layout seems far from ideal for him, while Jayden Schaper was disappointing on his return to action in Turkey last week. It could pay to delve deeper in the betting for the best value.

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